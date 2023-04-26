Steelers Hit Snag with Signing No. 32 NFL Draft Pick

Thanks to a genius trade that went down last fall, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting pretty in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. On November 1, 2022, general manager Omar Khan secured a second-round pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for wide receiver Chase Claypool. It was a stellar deal from the word go, but little did the Steelers know that the Bears would finish with the worst record (3-14) in the NFL, resulting in the first pick of that round (No. 32).

Of course, the 32nd pick is typically the last of the first round. But the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round NFL draft pick (and 2024 third-round) after the NFL found the organization guilty of tampering (made by former Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores). Dolphins owner Stephen Ross violated the league’s anti-tampering policy on multiple occasions with Tom Brady and Sean Payton while they were under contract with the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Forfeiting a pick is not unprecedented. Over the past two decades, four other teams have been forced to relinquish picks. Up until the Dolphins, however, the Patriots were the only team to lose first-rounders — twice.

Where No. 32 not being a first-rounder this year affects the Steelers is with the extremely valuable fifth-year contract option. In a normal draft year, the team at No. 32 overall has the benefit of choosing whether to exercise said option — sign or extend first-round players for an additional year. The Steelers (or whichever team drafts in that spot if the pick is traded) won’t have that luxury and the 32nd player taken will only be under contract for four years.

The fifth-year contract option is cherished by teams that have struck gold with a first-rounder. If Pickett turns out to be the franchise guy fans hope he’ll be, having that additional year under the original rookie will be a cap-saver, as the Cincinnati Bengals are finding out with Joe Burrow.

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano discussed the snag with Khan during an interview at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

“You have 32 because of the trade for Chase Claypool with the Bears,” Siciliano said. “That’s a second-round pick but because the Dolphins forfeited their pick. 32 would’ve been a first-round pick any other year. Have you lobbied the league here to make that a five-year contract? Because, in essence, it’s a first-round.”