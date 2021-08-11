Lions Waive Former Steelers Kicker

On Tuesday the Detroit Lions waived former Pittsburgh Steelers placekicker Matthew Wright, who had been engaging in a training camp competition with Randy Bullock.

#Lions have signed free agent K Zane Gonzalez and waived K Matthew Wright. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 10, 2021

Wright joined the Lions in mid-January, after the team signed him to a Reserve/Future contract following a workout.

It’s certainly conceivable that the Steelers will claim Wright on waivers, especially since second-string kicker Sam Sloman didn’t look all that good against the Cowboys during the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, converting one of two field goals and one of two extra-points.

Keep in mind that Wright has already been with the Steelers on two different occasions. During the 2019 preseason he converted five of six field goal attempts after the Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent to compete with Chris Boswell.

In November of last year the Steelers had him in for a tryout, and soon afterwards he was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He went on to make his regular season debut versus Washington after Boswell suffered a hip injury, and played in two more games after Boswell suffered a groin injury. While his relative lack of leg strength was exposed on kickoffs, he didn’t have any issues with accuracy, converting four of four field goal tries and seven of seven extra-point attempts.

Steelers Waive Anthony Coyle with an Injury Settlement

Meanwhile, on Tuesday veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson noted that the Steelers have waived offensive tackle Anthony Coyle with an injury settlement.

Steelers waived Anthony Coyle from injured reserve with an injury settlement — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 10, 2021

He was waived injured on Aug. 4 after suffering multiple stingers during training camp, then reverted to the team’s injured reserve list after he went unclaimed.

The former All-Patriot League Lineman (Fordham University), was originally signed by the Steelers in April 2020 and spent part of last season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. He also spent time on the active roster, having been elevated as a COVID-19 replacement.

Also on Tuesday, defensive end Calvin Taylor reverted to injured reserve, a day after he was waived injured by the Steelers.

49ers Sign Ex-Steelers Cornerback Alexander Myres

In yet another bit of Steelers-related news, on Tuesday the San Francisco 49ers announced that they have inked cornerback Alexander Myres, 25, who entered the NFL with Pittsburgh in April 2019, signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston. Myres spent his rookie year on the Steelers practice squad and went on to sign a one-year Reserve/Future contact in Dec. 2019. But he failed to make the roster (or the practice squad) and was waived on Aug. 30, 2020.

Colts Ink Former Oklahoma Linebacker Curtis Bolton

Finally, if you were hoping that the Steelers would sign ex-Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Curtis Bolton, that won’t be happening anytime soon. The Steelers had Bolton in for a workout this past Friday (along with defensive back T.J. Morrison and offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon). The Steelers signed Pridgeon on Monday, and the Indianapolis Colts secured the services of Bolton on Tuesday.

