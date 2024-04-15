Steelers Listed as Betting Favorite To Land 1300 Yard Receiver

In the month since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson, there have been plenty of different paths presented for them to replace him.

Unfortunately, some of those options haven’t panned out and every day it is becoming more likely that they will address the position in the draft.

However, there is still one big name out there that has been of interest to Steelers fans recently and it seems there is a sportsbook that believes the Steelers are the league’s most likely team to land him.

SportsBetting.ag currently has the Steelers listed at 2/1 to be San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s next team (via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski), making them the favorite to land the receiver.

Aiyuk’s Rise to Stardom

Since the 49ers made the decision to select him with the 25th overall pick back in 2020, Aiyuk has been on a steady rise to stardom in the NFL.

He started his career with a solid 60 catches for 748 yards and 5 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Aiyuk followed that up with a similar season in year two. In 2021, he made 56 catches for 826 yards and another 5 TDs.

Then he made major progress in his third year. Aiyuk racked up 78 catches for 1015 yards and 8 TDs.

In 2023, he established himself as a star at the position. Despite competing with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey for targets, Aiyuk was able to reel in 75 catches for 1342 yards and 7 touchdowns.

After his monster fourth season, Aiyuk earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

Now the time is quickly approaching for Aiyuk to get paid like a star.

He is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and wide receivers have been getting sme hefty paydays lately.

Calvin Ridley signed with the Titans for $23 million per year earlier this offseason and DeVonta Smith just signed an extension with the Eagles that is worth $25 million per year.

Unfortunately, the 49ers might not be able to afford him. Spotrac currently has them projected to be $30 million over the salary cap without him or the team’s 2024 draft picks.

If that cap situation forces them to trade Aiyuk, he could be a great fit for the Steelers, but there hasn’t been much clarity about his availability.

Mixed Signals for the Steelers

There have been some major mixed signals about Aiyuk’s availability throughout the off-season.

The Steelers have been linked with him as a potential replacement for Johnson.

However, the 49ers’ GM, John Lynch, said in March that the star receiver isn’t available and the team was already working on a contract extension for him.

Despite his claim, there was a report of an actual price for Aiyuk having been given to the Jaguars. According to 1010 XL’s Mia O’Brien, the 49ers wanted the Jags’ first rounder and Zay Jones in the deal.

Aiyuk also recently unfollowed the 49ers on social media, but then his agent said that the receiver hasn’t requested a trade.

If it turns out that he is available for a trade this offseason, Aiyuk would be a great fit for the Steelers.

Their depth chart gets a bit questionable beyond George Pickens, who is their obvious WR1.

No other receiver on the roster reached 250 receiving yards in 2023.

Aiyuk would immediately fix that problem and give them even more talent at receiver than they had with Johnson last season.

It’s not clear right now if he actually is a trade option, but it seems oddsmakers think the Steelers might be able to get a deal done for the star receiver to continue improving their offense.