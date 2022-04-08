Steelers Lose Out to Broncos in Bid for Free Agent Safety: Report

On Thursday April 7, Mike Klis of 9News Denver broke the news that the Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with safety Kareem Jackson on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Just minutes after Klis fleshed out the details on 9news.com, ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler took to Twitter to reveal that the Pittsburgh Steelers “made a push” to sign the Macon, Ga. native, but “(the) Broncos closed it out.”

Kareem Jackson back in fold in Denver – Steelers made a push to sign him but Broncos closed it out. RT @Broncos: pic.twitter.com/QSrjhFWWaZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2022

While it’s curious that the Steelers would pursue a free agent who will turn 34 on April 10, such a dalliance suggests that the organization is okay with a stopgap option while it searches for a long-term replacement for former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds. Alternatively, the Steelers might still bring back Edmunds, who remains available more than three weeks into the free agent signing period.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Kareem Jackson is a Former Cornerback, First-Round Draft Choice

As for Kareem Jackson, he’s a former first round pick of the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 20 overall in 2010 out of the University of Alabama. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 183 pounds, he spent most of his nine seasons with the Texans playing either left or right cornerback, but began to make the transition to safety near the end of his time in Houston.

When he went to Denver in 2019 on a three-year, $33 million contract he did so to play safety, where he was responsible for making 71, 89 and 88 tackles between 2019-21, according to Pro Football Reference.

Klis calls Jackson “arguably the best active player who has never made a Pro Bowl even though many cornerbacks and safeties picked ahead of him came nowhere near lasting 13 seasons in the league.”

And while he has a lot of mileage on his tires, so to speak, availability—to borrow a word Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might use—has never been a problem for Jackson, as he has made at least 10 starts every year he has been in the league.

All told he has appeared in 176 NFL games (with 168 starts), having been credited with 807 total tackles (645 solo), including 28 tackles for loss, 104 passes defensed, 20 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three sacks. He has scored four defensive touchdowns during the course of his career, three coming on interception returns and one via fumble return.

In 2020, he was on the field for all 1,083 of Denver’s defensive plays, and in 2021 he was a part of 95% of the defensive snaps.

The Steelers Declined to Pick Up Terrell Edmunds’ Fifth-Year Option in May 2021

Of course, the Steelers are in the market for a strong safety only because the team elected not to pick up Terrell Edmunds’ fifth-year option, which would have cost $6.573 million. In effect, that made 2021 a “contract year” for Edmunds, one in which he recorded 89 tackles in 17 games, including eight tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defensed and a sack, per Pro Football Reference. The Steelers drafted Edmunds No. 28 overall out of Virginia Tech in 2018.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Insider Labels Eagles Exec the ‘Front-Runner’ For GM Job

• Emmanuel Sanders ‘Looking Forward to Seeing’ Mitch Trubisky With Steelers

• Free Agent QB Josh Dobbs Works Out for Steelers’ Hated Archrival

• Steelers Named ‘Best Scheme Fit’ for 2 Top QBs in 2022 NFL Draft

• Steelers’ Cam Heyward Named Best-Ever Player Drafted No. 31 Overall

