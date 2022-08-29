Top 5 Trade Destinations for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph has been jerked around by the Pittsburgh Steelers for long enough. It’s time for him to be jettisoned to a team that could use a solid backup or a serviceable starter.

No one knows what happens behind the scenes in Pittsburgh. But the situation likely went something like this: The Steelers gave Rudolph hope that he’d be the heir to Ben Roethlisberger. When they signed free agent Mitch Trubisky the moment free agency opened, then doubled down by drafting Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin made it seem Rudolph had a shot at winning the starting position.

Rudolph has been nothing but professional about the situation. He doesn’t have the clout to make a stink by publicly demanding a trade, but he’s been all-in on showing support to the two new guys who came in to steal his job. On the first official depth chart of the 2022 season, released just three weeks ago on August 5, Rudolph was listed second behind Trubisky. Though the official depth chart for the regular season hasn’t been released, it appears Rudolph will be third in the pecking order, despite earning the right to (at least) be behind Trubisky.

The fifth-year quarterback went 26 of 39 with 220 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions with Pittsburgh’s second and third stringers.

From @NFLNetwork: Players to watch as we get closer to Tuesday, taking a look at #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, #Chiefs RB Ronald Jones, and #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph (who has drawn trade interest). pic.twitter.com/hsyKqC8LRt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2022

The Steelers should do the right thing and trade him to a club where he has an actual shot.

Here are the top trade destinations for the Steelers veteran quarterback:

Detroit Lions

The rumor mill has pointed to the Detroit Lions as a potential landing spot for Mason Rudolph, dating back to August 15. This one makes the most sense with neither David Blough nor Tim Boyle as obvious choices to be named No. 2 behind Jared Goff.

Blough was 52 of 86 with 380 yards, two scores and an interception, while Boyle was 26 of 48 with 274 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both were roasted after poor performances versus Pittsburgh in the August 28 preseason finale.

A trade for Rudolph would automatically improve Detroit’s quarterback room. I’m surprised he didn’t just get on the Lions team bus after the game.

New York Giants

Some argue that Rudolph would be an upgrade over New York Giants‘ Daniel Jones, who’s struggled mightily since Day 1. But with the recent blow to backup Tyrod Taylor, Joe Schoen likely called Omar Khan to inquire about a trade.

San Francisco 49ers

By the looks of it, Jimmy Garropolo is on his way out of San Francisco. Nate Sudfield and Brock Purdy aren’t sufficient backups should something happen to Trey Lance performance or injury-wise.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been dealing with severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow, an issue that limited him throughout training camp. Though the Rams don’t appear overly concerned about Stafford’s condition, head coach Sean McVay indicated that the quarterback won’t be pain-free by Week 1. Acquiring Rudolph would be an upgrade over current backup John Wolford who didn’t impress in the preseason.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks didn’t have an answer when they traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They recently named Geno Smith the starter simply because he’s better than Drew Lock — which isn’t saying a lot. Rudolph is an immediate upgrade over both quarterbacks.

The Reality of It

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t actively shopping Rudolph, and it might be in their best interest to keep him. But they’re certainly entertaining offers. You’d think they’d be satisfied with a late-round pick (or even a much-needed offensive lineman), but if they’re looking for anything more than that, they probably won’t get it.