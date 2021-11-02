Steelers Trade Disgruntled Linebacker to Chiefs For Draft Pick

We all knew it was just a matter of time before linebacker Melvin Ingram found his way out of Pittsburgh. On numerous occasions over the last few weeks, Ingram has expressed displeasure with his role with the Steelers.

On trade deadline day, November 2, Pittsburgh granted his wish. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the linebacker was sent packing to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

The Chiefs got their wish, too. They hosted Ingram for a workout this offseason but let him walk without a deal, opening the door for the Steelers.

Source: The #Steelers are trading Melvin Ingram to the #Chiefs in exchange for a 6th round pick, — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

It was initially reported by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkabwala that the Chiefs had made a move for Ingram but the Steelers weren’t interested in trading him to an AFC team.

This isn’t the last the Steelers have seen of Ingram. Pittsburgh travels to Kansas City on November 26 for a Week 16 rumble that could very well have playoff implications.

Ingram knew his role in joining the Steelers organization — T.J. Watt and second-year player Alex Highsmith were starters and he was signed for depth. With the exception of one start in place of the injured Watt in Week 3, Pittsburgh never budged on their plan for the Pro Bowler, utilizing him strictly on a rotational basis. In six games, he’s been put to work on 246 total defensive snaps (64 percent), per Pro Football Reference.

ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Steelers!