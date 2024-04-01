Steelers Projected to Sign Former 1,000-Yard Big, Perimeter WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an obvious hole at wide receiver. There aren’t many free agent options left to fill that void. But one potential possibility is former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson named the Steelers the best fit for Gallup in NFL free agency.

“Michael Gallup hasn’t been the same player since tearing his ACL in 2022 but has a 1,000-yard campaign (2019) on his ledger,” Robinson wrote. “The 6’1″, 200-pounder can give the Steelers more size on the perimeter and wouldn’t prevent them from drafting an early-round WR.”

Gallup hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2019. Last year, he recorded 34 catches for 418 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

But that’s still more production than any receiver the Steelers currently have on their roster besides George Pickens.

In 86 NFL games, all with the Cowboys, Gallup has recorded 266 catches for 3,744 yards. He’s also posted 21 touchdowns while averaging 14.1 yards per reception.