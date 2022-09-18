Mike Tomlin Reveals Injury to Polarizing Steelers Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers are concerned about more than just dropping a game to a conference rival after a Sept. 18 loss to the New England Patriots on Sept. 18.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed in a post-game press conference that inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a foot injury on Pittsburgh’s final defensive drive.

Bush was taken to the medical tent, then to the locker room to be evaluated. Robert Spillane, who typically only plays in dime packages, subbed for the fourth-year linebacker.

Tomlin did not have further details on Bush’s injury. “I don’t have a lot of information regarding injuries,” Tomlin told the Steelers media. “I know Devin Bush wasn’t able to finish the game. He’s got a foot that’s being evaluated.”

Coach Mike Tomlin:

Devin Bush has a foot injury that is being evaluated. No other injury update. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 18, 2022

Prior to the injury, Bush had four total tackles (two solo) and a quarterback hurry, per ESPN.

The Steelers are on a short week, playing Thursday Night Football on Sept. 22 in Cleveland against the Browns. Given the quick turnaround for Pittsburgh, Bush’s injury could prevent him from suiting up given the quick turnaround for Pittsburgh.

Mark Robinson, selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft, is likely to get the nod in Week 3 if Bush can’t go. He was a healthy scratch for Pittsburgh’s first two games. Though he’s played exclusively on special teams this season, safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen is also an option to rotate in with Spillane.