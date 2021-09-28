Mike Tomlin Has Strong Reaction to Tyler Boyd’s Critique of Steelers

On Monday sixth-year Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd accused the Pittsburgh Steelers of quitting before the end of Cincinnati’s 24-10 victory at Heinz Field on Sept. 26. When Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met with the media on Tuesday afternoon, the first question he was asked concerned Boyd’s comments.

“I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion regarding what transpired at any point in that game,” Tomlin began. “Like I said after the game—and it includes him—I tip my cap to that team and that organization for their performance and win. I proceed moving on to the next challenge—and we better play better the next time we see them,” he said, referring to the second half of this season’s home-and-home series, which will take place on Nov. 28 in Cincinnati.

“That’s always our mentality,” Tomlin added, noting that he doesn’t concern himself with what outsiders say about his team. “I care less about what people say that are not involved in us and with us….

“He’s entitled to his opinion but I don’t have to respond to it,” concluded Tomlin, trying to put the issue to bed once and for all.

Tyler Boyd Doubled-Down on His Criticism Today

Incidentally, Boyd did not make any effort to walk back his comments on Tuesday, a day after making them. In fact, he took to Twitter to re-affirm his feelings, arguing that it was self-evident that the Steelers quit at the end of Sunday’s game.

Like Tomlin, he also seems ready to move on, saying, “jags up next,” a reference to Cincinnati’s forthcoming Thursday Night home game (Sept. 30), in which the Bengals (2-1) will host the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of all my years playin the Steelers I've never saw them finish like that and I have nothin but respect for them but wats understood doesn't need to be explain jags up next — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) September 28, 2021

Next Up for Steelers: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

Meanwhile, the Steelers (1-2) will be traveling to Lambeau Field for a late afternoon game on Sunday Oct. 3 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

“It starts with Aaron Rodgers, what a ridiculous challenge he and they are,” intoned Tomlin, referring to Green Bay’s nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, who helped defeat Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

Tomlin went on to note the importance of winning the turnover battle against a team like Green Bay (2-1), which committed just nine turnovers all of last season and hasn’t turned the ball over in its last two games. Thus far, the Steelers are -1 in turnover margin this season, with Roethlisberger having thrown three interceptions as compared to two by Rodgers.

Steelers Roster Moves and Practice Squad Protections

On Tuesday the Steelers made a pair of roster moves in anticipation of the Packers game, signing outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to the 53-man roster and waiving outside linebacker Jamir Jones.

Pittsburgh also went on to protect three players from its practice squad, those being: outside linebacker Taco Charlton, safety Karl Joseph and running back Jaylen Samuels.

Both Joseph and Samuels are regulars on this year’s protection list, while Charlton was signed to the practice squad just a week ago.

