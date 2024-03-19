Free Agent WR Spurns Steelers, Signs With AFC Foe

Free agent wide receiver Mike Williams was scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that visit will not occur now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 19 that Williams agreed to a 1-year deal with the New York Jets. The contract is worth up to $15 million.

Williams is joining the Jets just one day after Schefter reported the receiver was going to visit the Steelers this week. Williams visited New York first and now won’t meet with either the Steelers or the Carolina Panthers.

“No Steelers visit now,” quote tweeted The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

The Steelers have a big need at wide receiver after trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers on March 12. George Pickens is the only receiver on Pittsburgh’s current roster who had at least 210 receiving yards in 2023.