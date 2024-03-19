Former Steelers WR Puts QB Kenny Pickett on Blast

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is taking major heat for how his departure went with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But criticism of Pickett is not just coming from fans, but also former players, including ex-wide receiver Nate Washington.

The former Steelers wideout attacked Pickett on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the quarterback explain in his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Eagles why he wanted to leave Pittsburgh.

“Transfer portal babies! Smdh,” Washington posted on X.

Transfer portal babies! Smdh https://t.co/hMxZLIWu64 — Nate Washington (@nwash85) March 18, 2024

Washington clarified his tweet, arguing that Pickett is “a product of the generation” he is from. However, the former receiver continued to bash Pickett in a response to a fan on X.

“LMAO he knows better and will regret his decision in the long run! SMH,” Washington wrote in response to a fan wondering if Pickett thinks he will start ahead of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Washington then posted a GIF with a satirical conversation between Pickett and Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

Kenny: I wanna leave Omar: We already got ya paper work together.. Kenny: I-…. pic.twitter.com/tg8IoA4HZD — Nate Washington (@nwash85) March 15, 2024

Washington played 11 seasons in the NFL, including his first four with the Steelers. He signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and spent most of that season on the team’s practice squad.

In his four seasons with the Steelers, Washington won two Super Bowl rings. He recorded 40 catches for 631 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2008 to contribute to the second championship.

Washington also played for the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. In 2011, he posted a career-high 1,023 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.