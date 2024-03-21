NFL Insider Expects Surprising Outcome to Steelers’ QB Competition

No team in the NFL has been as active as the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to addressing their quarterback situation.

After a couple of brutal seasons at the position, the team brought in not one, but two players who both represent a clear upgrade at QB.

When they signed Russell Wilson, it was believed that he would be the starter for the team in 2024, but their second move at the position has made it less clear how things would play out.

Justin Fields could make things interesting in the quarterback competition after the Steelers traded a late draft pick for him.

In fact, NFL insider Jason La Canfora revealed that he believes Fields is going to be the starter during a March 18 appearance on “The Jason Smith Show”.

“I think he’s starting. I think he’d have to have a catastrophic preseason for it not to happen.”

The End of a Disappointing Era for the Steelers

Things went about as badly as possible at quarterback for the Steelers over the past couple of seasons.

After Ben Roethlisberger retired the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett to compete for the team’s starting job.

Trubisky won the competition in 2022, but both got chances to start and neither player did well with the chance.

He was benched quickly and Pickett took over. He held the job for the rest of the 2022 season and most of the 2023 season before he was injured and was eventually replaced by Mason Rudolph.

With those three QBs, the team had just 25 passing touchdowns over the last two seasons and averaged just over 200 passing yards per game in 2023.

Now all three of them are gone after the team cut Trubisky, traded Pickett, and let Rudolph leave in free agency.

Replacing those three, the Steelers now have what could become the NFL’s most interesting quarterback competition.

The Battle Between Fields and Wilson

This quarterback competition doesn’t feel as clear cut as La Canfora seems to believe it is.

There are certainly concerns about Wilson after he had a disappointing two seasons in Denver that ended with him getting benched.

However, there were some positives last season. He threw 26 touchdown passes, which is one more than the Steelers have thrown as a team in the last two years.

He also completed 66.4% of his pass attempts.

Meanwhile, Fields has been extremely dynamic when at his best. He ran for more than 1100 in 2022 and finished ninth in the MVP voting that season.

Fields has improved every year, but still hasn’t proven himself as a passer after three years. He also has never won more than five games in a season as a starter, which isn’t ideal for a team that’s looking to end a long playoff losing streak.

Both QBs have plenty of positives and negatives, which could mean that the decision could really just come down to preference.

Do the Steelers want to make themselves more of a passing threat after two years of their passing attack failing to do much of anything? Or do they want to make their offense as unpredictable as possible with a QB that can hurt you with his legs?

It’s going to be a while before we find out the answer and football fans will have plenty of reason to pay attention as these two battle it out to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.