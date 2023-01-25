Steelers ‘Not in Market’ to Make Free Agency Splash With Fan-Favorite: Report

One of the more popular names floated as a possible free agent addition for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason has been linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

His brother, Terrell, has played for the Steelers the last five years. Although he’s also a pending free agent, Terrell could easily re-sign with the Steelers, and the narrative has been that he could bring his brother with him.

The fit makes sense. Pittsburgh is badly in need of a linebacker to man the middle of its defense as Tremaine has with the Buffalo Bills the last few years.

Despite the match seemingly made in heaven, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac is not at all confident the Steelers will be able to sign Tremaine in free agency.

“The Steelers will not be in the market to add another brother tandem to their locker room, not with the money amounts they have already tossed around on their defense,” wrote Dulac.

That report should be quite disappointing to Steelers fans and media alike. On January 10, radio host Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan tweeted that the Tremaine signing with the Steelers “seems like a done deal.”

Tremaine Edmunds being a Steeler next year seems like a done deal. Young. Plays a position of enormous need. And Steelers put an enormous emphasis on. Plus, good genes. Steelers love bloodlines. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 10, 2023

But instead of adding the Bills linebacker, Dulac predicted the Steelers to use what little free agency funds they have to try and re-sign the unrestricted free agents they possess on defense.

In addition to Terrell, cornerback Cam Sutton, defensive end Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Robert Spillane and safety Damontae Kazee are set to hit the open market in March.