Another Ravens Star Dubbed Among Top Free Agent Options for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran receiver Van Jefferson, but they very likely aren’t done adding to the wideout room. Pittsburgh’s top free agent wide receiver target appears to be Cincinnati Bengals veteran Tyler Boyd. But if Boyd signs elsewhere, another rival wideout could become a target for Pittsburgh — Odell Beckham Jr.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo listed Beckham among the other top free agent options for the Steelers at wide receiver.

The Steelers have already signed two former Baltimore Ravens players this offseason in linebacker Patrick Queen and safety DeShone Elliott. But adding a third from the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2023 to take away a top receiving threat from a division rival makes a lot of sense.

Beckham only caught 35 passes in 2023, but he made the most of his opportunities. He recorded 565 receiving yards, averaging a career-best 16.1 yards per reception. He also scored 3 touchdowns and had a major impact on the locker room.

“The Ravens loved what he brought to the team, and he mostly delivered when given opportunities,” wrote The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebeic.

Beckham finished second for Baltimore in receiving yards. The Steelers are looking for a No. 2 receiver to support George Pickens after trading away Diontae Johnson on March 12.