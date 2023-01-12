Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Breaks Silence on Season Finale Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers fans collectively held their breath when Pat Freiermuth hit the turf and grabbed his knee, writhing in pain. It’s hard not to fear the worst in those situations.

But what appeared to be a potentially devastating injury has turned out to be not so bad.

In his final press conference of the 2022 season, Mike Tomlin eased the mind of Steelers Nation. “I think it can be characterized as an MCL sprain, non-surgical,” Tomlin said. “So that’s exciting for him.”

Pat Freiermuth confirmed on 93.7 The Fan that his Grade 2 MCL sprain should be able to be treated with offseason rehab. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 11, 2023

On January 10, two days after the injury during the fourth quarter 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns, the tight end spoke about the frightening injury for the first time.

“I’m feeling good,” Freiermuth told Aditi Kinkhabwala on 93.7 The Fan’s Off the Field. Knee’s all good. It was just a little scare.”

Freiermuth divulged he heard a pop which made him nervous. After testing his ACL on the sideline, he headed for an MRI, and they said it was a grade two MCL.

“The whole time I thought, This is going to ruin my offseason,” Freiermuth shared.

Instead, it’ll be a month of rehab instead of surgery and the bulk of the offseason recovering.

The news comes as a huge relief for an up-and-coming vertical threat for young quarterback Kenny Pickett.