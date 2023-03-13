Steelers to Sign Ex-1st-Round Cornerback Hours After Pitching Bengals: Report

One cornerback out, another cornerback in. On Monday, March 13, moments after news broke that veteran corner Cam Sutton was heading north to the Detroit Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to sign former Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings corner Patrick Peterson in free agency.

Interestingly enough, Peterson appeared on the Adam Schefter Podcast earlier this morning and shared a few teams he’d like to suit up for — none of which were the Steelers.

In fact, one is a Steelers archrival.

“I really like what the Bengals have,” Peterson said. “They have a quarterback, they have a great establishment on the offensive side of the ball. I know Eli Apple is going to be an impending free agent coming up. I feel like I can come in there and help those guys,” said Peterson. “You’re going to need some quality cover guys that can kind of keep those guys in check.”

The two other teams Peterson named were the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Nope. Still not the Steelers.

When Schefter reported the news on ESPN’s NFL Live it came as a surprise. “He talked about the idea that he liked Cincinnati,” Schefter said. “He liked the idea of playing with the Bengals with Joe Burrow who went to LSU, JaMarr Chase who went to LSU, he went to LSU. And then, not only did he not go to Cincinnati, he went in division, playing twice a year against Cincinnati.