Steelers Named Potential 2025 Landing Spot for $160 Million Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely overhauled their quarterback situation this offseason.

After a couple of disappointing seasons from Kenny Pickett, the team decided to move on this offseason. They traded him and replaced him with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

This week they seemed to put the finishing touches on their QB room by signing Kyle Allen to be their QB3.

While they may have just put the finishing touches on the QB room for 2024, it seems there is already some chatter about what they might do at the position in 2025.

During the March 27 episode of “The Rich Eisen Show”, Eisen was discussing the contract situation of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, which has recently become a topic of conversation, and named the Steelers as a potential landing spot for him in 2025.

“What happens if the guy they went ahead and have given the job to with pole position doesn’t work out? What if they get a look at Justin Fields all year and say he’s not the guy? Maybe the Steelers are all in. Right now their offense costs nothing. I don’t even think it’s $15 million. They’ll have enough money to give Dak a multiple of that. I think the Steelers might be in on Dak and let him finish his career in Pittsburgh.”

The End for Prescott in Dallas?

The Cowboys couldn’t really ask for much more than what they’ve gotten out of the quarterback they selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

He immediately proved himself as a starter, putting together a 13-3 record in his rookie season and setting the rookie record for completion percentage. He also earned himself Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the Cowboys to the playoffs.

Since then, he has had multiple seasons with more than 4000 yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He even led the league in passing touchdowns in 2023 with 36 of them.

He has led the Cowboys to the playoffs four more times since his rookie season, but hasn’t been past the Divisional Round yet.

That lack of playoff success has been the biggest issue for Prescott during his time with the Cowboys and has some fans unhappy with him as the team’s QB.

Now it seems there is at least a chance 2024 could be his last in Dallas with his 4-year $160 million contract set to expire at the end of the season, although there are conflicting reports out there about his contract situation.

On March 26, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys and the QB have an understanding about his contract and the team hasn’t offered him an extension.

However, just a day later CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that the team does plan to try and work out an extension with Prescott and they aren’t looking to let him head to free agency next offseason.

If the Cowboys don’t end up agreeing to an extension with Prescott, he could be an interesting option for the Steelers next offseason.

Steelers Only Set for 2024

At this point in the offseason we know that one of two people is going to be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2024. It’s either going to be Wilson or Fields.

However, there isn’t much certainty beyond that.

Wilson is only on a one-year contract, is 35 years old, and showed signs of decline the past couple of seasons.

Fields is in the last year of his rookie contract and the Steelers haven’t made a decision yet on what to do about his fifth-year option, but aren’t expected to pick it up.

Just because this could be the last year on both players’ deals doesn’t mean it has to be the last with the team. The Steelers could decide to offer a contract extension to either player if they like what they see.

Whoever ends up as their starter should be an improvement over Pickett.

Still, there is a chance that they don’t like what they see in 2024. After all, there are reasons why they were able to revamp their QB room so cheaply.

If that happens, the team could finally decide it’s time to take a big swing on settling their QB situation.

In that case, there probably wouldn’t be a better option out there than Prescott.

The Steelers landing him seems extremely unlikely, but nobody would have seen the offseason they’ve had this year coming either.

If for reason the Cowboys actually don’t extend Prescott, he’d be a great fit for the Steelers and signing him would be a move that announces the franchise as true contenders in the NFL again.