Steelers Predicted to Draft Huge Offensive Lineman

As the Pittsburgh Steelers were getting a good look at some of the 2024 draft class’ most interesting prospects at the Senior Bowl, offensive linemen appeared to be one of the team’s biggest focuses.

That appears to have been especially true for centers.

They even supposedly “absolutely love” one of the centers in the upocming draft.

However, a recent mock draft still had them looking in another direction for their first-round pick.

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards predicted that the Steelers would select Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton with the 20th pick in his February 4 mock draft.

Guyton is a massive right tackle that started for the Sooners for two seasons. Guyton is 6’7″ tall and weighs 328 pounds, which would make him the largest player on the Steelers’ O-line if they decided to draft him.

Oklahoma’s Impressive Offense

During his first couple of years in college, Guyton struggled to break into TCU’s lineup.

Then a transfer to Oklahoma brought him the opportunity he had been waiting for.

Over the past two seasons, Guyton has been a part of an offensive line that has consistently kept Oklahome among college football’s best rushing attacks.

In 2022, the Sooners averaged 219.4 rushing yards per game on their way to the nation’s 33rd-best scoring average.

They followed that up with 182.2 rushing yards per game and the fourth-most points per game in the country.

They also allowed only 1.5 sacks per game.

Guyton’s size and speed combined with the success of the Sooners’ offense now has him positioned to potentially be drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Guyton’s Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers had issues across the offensive line during the 2023 season.

It became clear throughout the season that they needed to upgrade from Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle and Mason Cole at center.

Broderick Jones also struggled during his rookie season while making the switch from left tackle to right tackle.

Struggles on the offensive line could become a particularly big issue for them in 2024 if they don’t improve the unit.

The offense is expected to lean much more on the run next season now that Arthur Smith is the offensive coordinator. For that approach to succeed, the Steelers are going to need to be able to win at the line of scrimmage.

Guyton’s size would help the Steelers get the leverage they need on the offensive line and it would also have one other benefit.

Putting Guyton at right tackle would allow Jones to move back to his natural spot at left tackle, hopefully improving his performance in his second year in the league.

It won’t solve all of the Steelers’ issues on offense, but drafting Guyton could help the Steelers improve at two positions with one move and give them a better chance at succeeding in Smith’s offense.

With free agency more than a month away, there is still plenty that could change ahead of the draft, but if tackle remains a need heading into the draft Guyton could be a good fit in Pittsburgh.

Whatever way they decide to do it, the Steelers have to do something about their offensive line.