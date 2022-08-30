Ex-Steelers QB Visits Chiefs; Taco Charlton Terminated by Saints

It’s probably safe to assume that ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun expected to get more of an opportunity to demonstrate his skills this spring and summer. After all, the organization did spend a 2022 draft pick on him, albeit a lowly seventh-rounder.

But Pittsburgh didn’t even utilize him as the proverbial camp arm, as he didn’t get any snaps in a team setting until two days before the end of training camp.

Yet there’s a very good chance that the South Dakota State product — selected No. 241 overall —is going to find his way onto a team’s practice squad.

On Tuesday Oladokun had a chance to visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, this according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, where he could potentially become part of a quarterback room that features former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, as well as backup Chad Henne and third-stringer Shane Buechele.

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have expressed interest before.

According to Arrowhead Pride, Oladokun met with the Chiefs prior to the draft on what Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire has said was a Top 30 Visit. Similarly, the Steelers sent two representatives — namely college scouting coordinator Phil Kreidler and quality control coach Matt Tomsho — to Oladokun’s Pro Day on March 23.

Notably, South Dakota State was the third university for which Oladokun played college football, following in the wake of South Florida and Samford University, the latter of which produced former Steelers quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges.

Over the course of two seasons at Samford, Oladokun appeared in 19 games and made nine starts. That includes 2019, when he completed 169 of 272 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 TD passes, while also getting 127 carries for 493 yards and eight rushing TDs. He went on to play for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2021, and last season he completed 238 of 382 passes for 3,164 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Oladokun, a Tampa native, was waived by the Steelers on August 23, 2022, as part of the cutdown to an 80-man roster, a set of cuts that also included outside linebacker Genard Avery.

MIght Chris Oladokun Return to the Steelers?

In theory, Oladokun could re-join the Steelers via the practice squad. Head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open to Oladokun’s return on August 24 when he said: “I wouldn’t close the door on anything in this business,” Tomlin said. “Experience has taught me that.”

But it seems doubtful that Pittsburgh would use a practice squad slot on a developmental quarterback, not with two established veterans (Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph) and a rookie first-round pick (Kenny Pickett) on the 53-man roster. Especially when one considers that there are a number of positions where the Steelers are noticeably weak and/or have subpar depth — like along the offensive line and at outside linebacker — and may want to have plenty of alternatives close at hand.

Ex-Steelers Edge Taco Charlton Released by Saints

Speaking of questionable depth at outside linebacker, it’s perhaps worth noting that the New Orleans Saints terminated the contract of Taco Charlton on Tuesday, part of New Orleans’ cutdown to a 53-man roster. Charlton was signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad in September 2021 and was elevated to the active roster in late October, replacing Melvin Ingram III in the lineup. He went on to appear in 11 games (with one start), contributing 18 tackles (seven solo), along with half a sack and a pair of quarterback hits.

Charlton signed with the Saints on April 4, 2022.

Having been cut by five different NFL teams, Charlton remains most famous for being selected two spots ahead of Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watt, who was selected No. 30 overall, is the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year. In a recent 2017 NFL Re-Draft, Watt went off the board at No. 4 overall. Charlton was not re-drafted.