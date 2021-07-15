Steelers’ Dwayne Haskins Treated for ‘Facial Injuries,’ Wife Arrested After Dispute: Report

According to a Wednesday night report by KLAS-TV (CBS-8 Las Vegas), the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been arrested and charged with domestic battery in the wake of a July 3rd incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins “is accused of knocking out one of [Dwayne’s] teeth when she punched him after a disagreement,” according to an arrest report obtained by the station.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins reportedly told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort on the Las Vegas Strip. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

Kalabrya Gondrezick: Wife or Fiancée?

Per CBS-8, the dispute arose after Haskins and his friends went to a nightclub without waiting for Kalabrya and her friends to join them.

“When they returned, the fight got physical,” advises the CBS-8 report, which was co-written by Greg Haas and Carolyn Williams.

What’s strange is that it was just this past weekend when Haskins and Kalabrya Gondrezick appeared to announce their engagement on their respective Instagram pages.

But Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins reportedly “told police they were planning to celebrate their commitment to each other by renewing their vows,” this according to statements in the arrest report. “They were reportedly married on March 19 after dating for about a year and a half,” note Haas and Williams.

As for Haskins’ injuries, they were apparently significant enough that he was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, a short distance away from The Cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins has reportedly posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 3, by which time Haskins will be at training camp with the Steelers and just two days away from making his first in-game appearance in a Pittsburgh uniform.

But this incident doesn’t do him any favors, considering that he already faces an uphill battle in terms of earning a roster spot, which would be the first step a process that might allow him to battle for playing time with the Steelers in 2022.

Never mind that one former teammate believes that Haskins has the ability to become Pittsburgh’s starter after Ben Roethlisberger retires. The former 2019 first-round pick (Washington) needs to show he is fully committed to football and also avoid becoming a distraction if he hopes to hold onto an NFL job.

About Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins

As for Haskins’ fiancée, er wife, she comes from a family of basketball players. Her late father, Grant Gondrezick, played in the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns. Her mother, Lisa Harvey-Gondrezick, was a member of Louisiana Tech’s 1988 NCAA Championship team.

In mid-April, her younger sister, Kysre Gondrezick (Michigan and West Virginia), was selected No. 4 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. While she was in college, Kalabrya played for the Lady Spartans at Michigan State.



