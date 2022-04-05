Free Agent QB Josh Dobbs Works out for Steelers’ Hated Archrival

Much like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens have room on their roster for at least one more quarterback. That explains why the Ravens worked out ex-Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs on Monday, this according to Jeff Zrebiec, who covers the Ravens for The Athletic.

Per today's personnel notice, the Ravens worked out former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs today. Ravens have 2 QBs on their roster. There's room for a third ahead of training camp. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 4, 2022

It’s the second workout that Dobbs has had with an AFC team in the past few weeks, coming on the heels of a tryout with the New England Patriots.

Dobbs would seem to make sense for the Ravens as a third- or fourth-string quarterback, as he can be seen as a (very) poor man’s Lamar Jackson. It’s even conceivable that the Steelers could bring him back later this year as a fourth quarterback, provided: he remains unsigned as training camp gets underway; and the Steelers don’t draft a Malik Willis or keep a quarterback like Tre Ford or Chris Oladokun as an undrafted rookie free agent.

Josh Dobbs is a Former Fourth-Round Pick

Dobbs — 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds — has been barely hanging onto a professional football career ever since he was drafted No. 135 overall in 2017 out of Tennessee.

For one season, in 2018, he served as Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup. Then in 2019, the Steelers traded him to Jacksonville in exchange for a fifth-round pick after the organization decided that Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges was a better option as the team’s third-string quarterback.

Strangely, Pittsburgh was able to get him back a year later, re-signing him in September 2020 after he was released by the Jaguars. He was back in Pittsburgh again in 2021, but spent the entire season on injured reserve after suffering a turf toe injury in the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The bottom line is that Dobbs, 27, doesn’t have much regular-season experience. He has appeared in only six games and has completed just ten passes for 45 yards during the course of his career, as per Pro Football Reference. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass and has one interception, hence his career passer rating of 39.1.

But his first career pass — and first completion — came against the Ravens in Baltimore. With Ben Roethlisberger temporarily sidelined by a hit from Za’Darius Smith, Dobbs entered the November 2018 game and completed a 22-yard pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, a critical play that went for a first down and ultimately helped the Steelers to a 23-16 victory.

Dobbs Has Been a Spokesman for Alopecia Awareness

As for Dobbs’ off-the-field exploits, he is best known for having a degree in aerospace engineering, having graduated from Tennessee with a 4.0 average in 2017, as noted by ESPN staff writer Michael DiRocco. He has since gone on to participate in two externships at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

You can follow Dobbs on Twitter at @josh_dobbs1, where he is currently reveling in the success of Tennessee Volunteers baseball.

At the moment, Tennessee has the No. 1 ranked baseball team in the country, sporting a 27-1 overall record. The Volunteers’ recent sweep of Vanderbilt in Nashville caused the Commodores to fall seven spots in the national rankings, from No. 9 to No. 16.

Meanwhile, Dobbs recently attracted attention for a tweeted message he sent in the immediate aftermath of the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars altercation. In recent years Dobbs has served as a spokesman for Alopecia awareness, having been diagnosed with Alopecia areata at the age of eight. As such, he can identify with Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been dealing with the onset of Alopecia, having spoken openly about her condition in a December 2021 video on Instagram.

