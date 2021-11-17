Raiders, Ravens Work Out Ex-Steelers Nose Tackles

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Dan McCullers, 29, hasn’t played in the NFL this season, but he’s not yet retired either. On Tuesday he was one of a trio of defensive tackles worked out by the Las Vegas Raiders, this according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, via the league’s official list of workouts and visits.

Raiders worked out Brian Poole, Braxton Hoyett, P.J. Johnson, Daniel McCullers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2021

Dan McCullers Moved on From The Steelers in September 2020

McCullers—who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft—last appeared in an NFL game in November 2020, one of three games he played for the Chicago Bears last year.

He started the 2020 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad, having failed to make the 53-man roster, but terminated his contract with the Steelers on September 22, 2020, when Chicago offered to sign him to its active roster. He went on to record eight tackles (five solo) in the three games he played for the Bears, making himself at least as productive as he was in Pittsburgh.

During his six-plus seasons with the Steelers, McCullers appeared in a total of 73 games (three starts), and produced 41 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and two passes defensed. His most productive campaign came in 2016, when he had 17 tackles, a sack and five quarterback hits, all this according to Pro Football Reference.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pounder finally became expendable in 2020 as the Steelers accumulated better defensive line depth, led by Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs and 2020 seventh-round draft pick Carlos Davis. McCullers first entered the national spotlight while in college at Tennessee, thanks to pictures like this one, which highlighted his mammoth size, especially as compared to average-size individuals.

Tennessee to play a 1-5-5 defense this year. MT @wesrucker247 Vols NT Daniel McCullers is comically large: pic.twitter.com/S1WUnpNB — Gray Hardison (@BellyoftheBeast) August 13, 2012

McCullers did get a minicamp tryout with the Baltimore Ravens in the spring of 2021, but was not offered a contract.

Ravens Work Out Isaiah Mack

Speaking of the Ravens, it’s worth noting that head coach John Harbaugh & Co. worked out nose tackle Isaiah Mack on Tuesday, this according to Jeff Zrebiec, senior staff writer for The Athletic-Baltimore.

Ravens also worked out DT Isaiah Mack. He's most recently been with Steelers practice squad. Also had stints with Titans, Patriots, Broncos. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 16, 2021

It was only yesterday (Monday November 15, 2021) that Pittsburgh released Mack from its practice squad to make room for quarterback—and former New York Jets fourth-round pick—James Morgan.

Mack signed with the Steelers on October 12, 2021, having previously played for both the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Two of Pittsburgh’s final eight games are against the Ravens, with the teams scheduled to tangle in Pittsburgh on December 5 and again in Baltimore in the regular-season finale on January 9, 2022.

Next up on the schedule, however, are the Los Angeles Chargers, who added two key defenders to their Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, those being edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

The Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

At the moment, Pittsburgh also has two players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, namely quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Per the most recent Steelers injury news, Fitzpatrick is expected to miss the Chargers game, while Roethlisberger’s status remains up in the air.

