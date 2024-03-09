Former Steelers OL Shares Surprising Suggestion for Kenny Pickett

It seems Kenny Pickett might not be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

He had likely spent the last couple of months hearing plenty of rumors about his job as the Steelers were linked to just about every big name available at QB, but the only indication the team had given about the job was that it was still Pickett’s.

Now it could be Russell Wilson’s.

The Steelers set a meeting with Wilson shortly after he was finally let go by the Denver Broncos and the meeting is believed to have gone well.

Now there’s a bit of uncertainty for Pickett as the football world waits to see if the Steelers end up landing Wilson.

One former Steelers player doesn’t think he should wait to see what happens.

During an appearance on the March 8 episode of “The Arthur Moats Experience”, former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster revealed that he thinks Pickett should be talking to his agent about requesting a trade.

“Kenny’s under fire because he was outperformed by Mason and then you got the Russ conversation happening. If I’m Kenny, I’ll be honest with you, I’ll be a little livid behind this because you told me I was the guy. It’s a situation where you don’t believe what they say you believe what they do. I’m hot. It becomes very problematic and sticky for Kenny and if I’m Kenny, because he can command it before it gets super bad, I’d probably be talking to my agent like, ‘Can we find a way out somewhere?’”

The Steelers’ Changing QB Situation

Things have changed quickly in Pittsburgh this week.

While they had been linked to the big names at quarterback since their 2023 season came to an end, it seemed much more likely that they’d just be bringing in a backup to compete with Pickett, who would eventually be named the team’s starter again.

Now the possibility of them landing a big name is looking a whole lot more likely.

The Steelers immediately began to show interest in Wilson as soon as he was let go by the Broncos.

He is going to be a cheap option for whatever team brings him in and is going to carry very little risk because of that.

Even oddsmakers are sold on the idea as the Steelers have become the clear betting favorite to be Wilson’s next team.

Things shifted quickly in Pittsburgh and they can certainly change again as the Steelers prepare for free agency to begin.

One thing that won’t change any time soon is how Pickett is the market for Pickett if he decides he wants to leave.

Where Would Pickett Go?

The big issue with this suggestion is that it’s difficult to see exactly who would be interested in Pickett.

Right now there doesn’t even seem to be much of a trade market for Justin Fields.

Fields has shown a lot more potential in his time in the NFL than Pickett has.

Pickett has done nothing but struggle since being drafted two years ago.

He has thrown as many interception as touchdowns so far in his career, averages just 179 passing yards per game, and was overtaken by his team’s third-string QB last season.

The trade market for him is probably just about nonexistent.

There are also no other starting jobs out there that he’d even be considered for right now.

Any team that is looking for a QB would consider a trade for Fields first. Kirk Cousins is still out there. Mac Jones is apparently available for a trade as well and had a strong rookie season before the Patriots’ offense became a mess.

There are also six QBs that could be selected in round one this year.

If Pickett were to get traded, he’d just be going somewhere else to be a backup and might not end up with any future hope to be a starter again.

The situation might not be ideal for Pickett, but the Steelers still represent his best chance to be a starting QB in the future.