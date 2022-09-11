Steelers Clap Back at Bengals on Twitter After ‘Crazy’ Upset Win

Late last week Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick insisted he would not forget “certain remarks” made by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the wake of Cincy’s 24-10 victory over the Steelers on Sept. 26, 2021. Specifically, Boyd insisted that the Steelers “gave up” before the end of that game, a strong accusation that Fitzpatrick and his defensive teammates answered on Sunday, forcing five turnovers en route to a 23-20 upset victory over the Bengals, who went into the game as seven-point favorites.

But the Steelers didn’t merely answer the Bengals on the field, the organization also responded on social media.

Question: What Are the Steelers ‘Steeling’?

Last week the Bengals took a shot at the Steelers on Twitter, changing the team’s bio to read: “What are they even steeling?”

That message went unanswered until Sunday, when Pittsburgh’s social media team replied to say: “The (football).”

Notably, it was Fitzpatrick that got the turnover party started, intercepting Joe Burrow’s first pass and returning it for a touchdown.

Later in the first quarter, All-Pro Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward recovered a fumble that was forced by outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt followed that up by leaping into the air to intercept a Burrow pass near the line of scrimmage.

Cornerback Cam Sutton was next to join the party, intercepting yet another Burrow pass, this one thrown much further down the field.

Finally, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon made a big play in the middle of the fourth quarter, pulling in the last of Pittsburgh’s four interceptions.

The Steelers followed that up with yet another tweet, one that incorporated the black Air Force 1s that head coach Mike Tomlin gifted his players prior to the season-opener.

Even former Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster — now a sports talk radio host in Nashville — got in on the fun, tweeting a message that read: “Steeling your JOY You Bungles @Bengals. Walk in your trap and take over your little kitty trap.”

Steeling your JOY. You Bungles 😂😂😂😂😂. @Bengals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Walk in your trap and take over your little kitty trap. #LittleBrothers pic.twitter.com/lew6eZaviW — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) September 11, 2022

The latter portion of his message is a reference to the song “Take Over Your Trap” by the late Bankroll Fresh, which has frequently been heard in the Steelers locker room after road wins.

That was the case again on Sunday, with coach Tomlin doing a little dancing with his players.

WALK IN YOUR TRAP

TAKE OVER YOUR TRAP 🎥 @Chico_Hndrxx pic.twitter.com/0GFMmLEQdS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 11, 2022

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tyler Boyd Re-Visited

As for the aforementioned Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tyler Boyd, the former finished Sunday’s ‘crazy’ game as Pittsburgh’s leading tackler with 14 tackles (10 solo), plus one interception for touchdown, one pass defensed and a blocked extra point that prevented the Bengals from winning the game in regulation.

Minkah Fitzpatrick : 14 tackles, 31-yard pick 6 & blocked Evan McPherson's potential game-winning extra point to help force OT pic.twitter.com/SutMNhVDae — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 11, 2022

Recounting those stats, one fan encouraged the Steelers to “pay him whatever he wants.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick had one of the best defensive games today i’ve seen in a long long time. 14 tackles, 2 pass deflections, blocked the game winning extra point, and a pick six. please pay him whatever he wants. — frankie (@NOTORlOUSONE) September 11, 2022

That’s something that new general manager Omar Khan took care of in mid-June, when he signed Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension that pays Fitzpatrick an average of $18.4 million per season.

As for Boyd, he caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday’s game.

The second half of this year’s home-and-home series takes place on Sunday Nov. 20 at Acrisure Stadium.