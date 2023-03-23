Ben Roethlisberger’s WR Comments Spark Steelers Trade Speculation

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done well addressing some essential pieces of their roster so far in NFL free agency. But one position they haven’t made a move on is wide receiver.

In what’s turned out to be a phenomenal trade, the Steelers sent Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the top pick (No. 32) of the second round. Claypool was primarily featured in the slot and, naturally, that’s a spot that needs filling.

Former Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger believes that receiver should be a guy who’s been around the block a few times.

“I still think they could add a veteran receiver,” Roethlisberger said on the March 21 episode of Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger. “…You get a veteran wide receiver, especially with the receivers they have here, you got Diontae Johnson another year. You’ve got some really good guys that can benefit probably from having a veteran guy in there.”

Roethlisberger stopped short of naming names, but should Pittsburgh look to add a veteran to the mix, there are plenty of options both via trade and free agency.

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Viewed as Fit for Pittsburgh Steelers

DeAndre Hopkins is a hot name floating around as trade bait for a team looking for seasoned talent. Since the early days of the 2023 offseason, the Arizona Cardinals have been seeking a suitor for their All-Pro receiver.

Heavy’s NFL insider Matt Lombardo feels that team could be the Pittsburgh Steelers, citing their limited window in a “murders row of a division.”

“Hopkins would certainly create opportunities for [George] Pickens, and command the attention of opposing defenses,” Lombardo wrote. “Likewise, only dropping one pass last season, Hopkins could serve as a bit of a security blanket with big-play upside in Pickett’s second NFL season.

The need for a veteran receiver is certainly there, but financial expectations will steer them away from Hopkins. Per Mike Jurecki who covers the Cardinals, Arizona is seeking “at least a second round pick and a conditional pick.”

According to a couple agents I’ve spoken with the Cardinals looking for at least a second round pick and a conditional pick for DeAndre Hopkins. These conversations are taking place at the combine. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) March 1, 2023

Hopkins’ age (31), injury history (11 games in the last 34) and contractural obligations ($19.45 million in 2023) are all issues that the Steelers won’t want to deal with.

Talk of WR Odell Beckham Jr. to Pittsburgh Steelers

Free agency remains an option should the Pittsburgh Steelers take Ben Roethlisberger’s advice. There is a bevy of receivers still available after the first wave, including All-Pro Odell Beckham, Jr. who last played for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in 2021. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky stirred things up with a recent take that Beckham would be a great addition to the Steelers’ receiver room.

“I look at the AFC, and I say you’ve got to add firepower or people to slow down firepower because of the Chiefs,” Orlovsky said on the March 20 episode of “Get Up”. “[Signing Beckham] automatically does that for Pittsburgh.”

This offense would be EXPLOSIVE https://t.co/x21DBnjYsq — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 20, 2023

“Just imagine this offense if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Najee Harris at tailback, who’s still an awesome player. Then you’ve got George Pickens, who’s a budding star at that position. Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth at tight end and you add Odell. Now we’re talking about an offense that’s got weapons and actual firepower to go chase down a Cincinnati Bengals to go chase down a Kansas City Chiefs football team.”

It sounds nice, and the Steelers are known to have a trick or two up their sleeve, but the chances of Beckham to Pittsburgh happening are slim to none. A smarter choice would be to re-sign Steven Sims Jr. Certainly not a flashy name, but has experience in their system and has proved to be a solid depth piece.