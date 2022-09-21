Steelers Sign Former Colts 2nd-Round Pick

On Wednesday the Titans created a hole in Pittsburgh’s practice squad when Tennessee signed veteran safety Andrew Adams to its 53-man roster. The Steelers quickly moved to fill that hole by inking veteran defensive back Quincy Wilson.

Wilson — who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds — is a 2017 2nd-round pick of the Colts who spent his first three seasons in the league with Indianapolis. In April 2020 he was traded to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2020 6th-round pick and spent two years in the Big Apple, appearing in three games for the Jets before joining the practice squad of the New York Giants. He spent most of last season on the Giants’ injured reserve list after suffering an ankle injury during a preseason game against the Browns. Then in December 2021 he was waived with an injury settlement, making him a free agent.

Wilson went on to sign a Reserve/Futures contract with Miami in the offseason, but the Dolphins released him on Aug. 29, just prior to the start of the 2022 regular season.

To date, Wilson has played in 32 career regular-season games (with 11 starts) and has been credited with 62 tackles (49 solo), including three tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery, as per Pro Football Reference.

As it stands now, Pittsburgh has three defensive backs on its practice squad, including cornerback Josh Jackson (who was signed on Sept. 5) and safety Elijah Riley, who was claimed on waivers after the New York Jets released him in late August.

Quincy Wilson’s Younger Brother Starts for the Cardinals

It’s also worth noting that Quincy Wilson has a younger brother, Marco, who is a starting cornerback for the Cardinals, having been drafted by Arizona in the 4th round of the 2021 draft. Both Quincy, 26, and Marco, 23, played their college football at the University of Florida.

Steelers Injury Update (Browns)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Pittsburgh issued its third and final injury report in anticipation of Thursday night’s road game at Cleveland. For the second day in a row, inside linebacker Devin Bush was a full participant in practice. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was added to the injury report on Wednesday, having been limited by lower leg cramps, but he is expected to play against the Browns.

As for Thursday night’s opposition, the Browns listed seven players on their injury report on Wednesday, including former Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, whose practice time has been limited by illness. The only Browns player who has been ruled out of Thursday’s contest is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is nursing an ankle injury. But three critical Cleveland players were limited in practice on Wednesday, namely defensive end Myles Garrett (neck), offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and offensive guard Joel Bitonio (biceps).

Hubbard, 31, has been with the Browns for four-plus seasons, but no longer serves in a starting role. He started 29 games in his first two years with the team, but since the beginning of the 2020 season he has made just five starts. Hubbard isn’t the only ex-Steeler who plays for the Browns, as Cleveland also employs former Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg.