Browns’ Deshaun Watson Puts New Steelers QB Russell Wilson on Notice

The Pittsburgh Steelers were welcoming for new quarterback Russell Wilson during his first week with the team. Rival quarterback Deshaun Watson was too, but his welcome of Wilson to the same division also came with an interesting warning.

“Welcome to the AFC North, where things can get real spooky,” said Watson on his most recent episode of his “QB Unplugged” show.

Wilson is joining a division that includes Watson, incumbent MVP Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow as the other quarterbacks.

But Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, the NFL’s 2023 sack leader T.J. Watt and 3-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson also reside in the AFC North. Those three players combined for more than 50 sacks last season.

Furthermore, the Cleveland Browns finished with the top total defense in 2023. The Baltimore Ravens allowed the fewest points.