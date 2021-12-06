Russell Wilson ‘Makes the Most Sense’ for Steelers, Says Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely have to look for a new franchise quarterback in the offseason.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Ben Roethlisberger is expected this to be his final season in Pittsburgh. While that decision has yet to officially be made, it wouldn’t come as any surprise. After all, Roethlisberger is 39 years old and in the final year of his contract.

Considering the Steelers still have a plethora of talent on offense, a rebuild may not be the way to go. Instead, Pittsburgh could opt to reload by adding a veteran quarterback to replace Roethlisberger while still attempting to contend.

The Steelers will have a number of options to choose from in that category. However, Pryor notes that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell WIlson “makes the most sense” of the veteran QB’s that will likely be available.

“Outside of Watson, these options essentially have one year left on their current deals,” says Pryor. Given his upside, cost and his team’s current trajectory, Wilson, who is under contract through 2023, makes the most sense. He was unhappy prior to the season, and Schefter reported Wilson would consider a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears. The Seahawks eventually smoothed things over, but at 3-8 and with a stint on injured reserve, Wilson’s season hasn’t gone according to plan and he could ask for a trade.”

Wilson May Be Traded to New Team in 2022

Barring a late-season turnaround, the Seahawks will likely miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Seattle did win in Week 13 over the San Francisco 49ers, but they’re still just 4-8 and two games behind the Niners for the last wild card spot in the NFC.

The possibility of the Seahawks going through a complete rebuild is on the table. Pete Carroll is the oldest head coach in the league at 70 years old and will endure his first losing season in Seattle since 2011. However, Carroll did sign a contract extension last year with the Seahawks through the 2025 season.

Wilson will turn 34 years old next season and likely wants to contend for another championship before his career is over. However, Wilson hasn’t even advanced to the conference championship game since the 2014 season.

A change in team — and conference — may be Wilson’s best path to contending again. And considering the Steelers feature the youngest offensive roster in the league with a head coach (Mike Tomlin) who has never endured a losing season, Pittsburgh may be that very team.

Seahawks’ Other Veteran Options at QB

As mentioned earlier, the Steelers won’t have any shortage of veteran options on the market. Of the big-name quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins are also available.

With the Green Bay Packers excelling the way they are, the idea of Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh is less likely than it may have been a few months prior.

In the case of Carr and Cousins, their availability is likely dependent on whether or not their respective teams miss the playoffs. If they do, Carr and Cousins could become available on the trade market as they enter the final years of their deals.

Garoppolo will likely be available considering the San Francisco 49ers’ eagerness to move on and start a new era with first-round draft pick Trey Lance. However, he commands a $25.6 million cap hit and one could argue that he’s just an average quarterback.

Watson’s situation is very complicated due to civil lawsuits, which makes his future availability questionable.

Wilson’s modest cap hit at $24 million with two years remaining on his deal makes him the most likely realistic target of the Seahawks’ possible veteran options.