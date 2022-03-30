Steelers Met With ‘Fast-Rising’ South Dakota State QB: Report

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t select a quarterback in the first few rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s likely that they will try to sign a rookie undrafted free agent to fill the role of fourth quarterback. In that case, a name to keep in mind is South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun, who was in the news Wednesday by virtue of a private workout with the Arizona Cardinals.

In his tweet reporting the news, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network also indicates that Oladokun has met with the Steelers, as well as the Chicago Bears.

Arizona Cardinals worked out South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun privately today in Tampa, Fla, per a league source. Regarded as a fast-rising draft prospect, he has already met previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears #Cardinals #NFLDraft — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2022

Notable too is how Wilson describes Oladokun as a “fast-rising draft prospect,” an indication that he is increasingly being viewed as draftable — poised to potentially get selected sometime on Day 3.

That’s a sentiment that was also expressed on March 29 by Sam Herder, senior FCS analyst for Hero Sports FCS.

4 #FCS names to keep an eye on as the NFL Draft nears that are climbing late onto draft boards, and it wouldn't be surprising if we see them go on Day 3 Mercer OG Jason Poe

South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun

Idaho State WR Tanner Conner

Villanova CB Christian Benford — Sam Herder (@SamHerderFCS) March 29, 2022

2 Steelers Representatives Attended Chris Oladokun’s Pro Day

As for the attention afforded Oladokun by the Steelers, it should be noted that the team sent two representatives to his Pro Day on March 23. As noted by Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, the two representatives were college scouting coordinator Phil Kreidler and quality control coach Matt Tomsho.

Oladokun Began His College Career at South Florida, Transferred Twice

Oladokun — 6-foot-1 and 213 pounds — began his collegiate career at South Florida, where he started two games before transferring to Samford University, where former Steelers quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges played his college ball. Over the course of two seasons at Samford, Oladokun played in 19 games and made nine starts. That includes 2019, when he completed 169 of 272 passes for 2,064 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus 127 carries for 493 yards and eight more touchdowns.

He moved on to play for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2021, and last season he completed 238 of 382 passes for 3,164 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 166 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Last but not least, he caught two passes for 32 yards, both of which went for touchdowns.

Back in front! Chris Oladokun hits Jaxon Janke in stride for a 38-yard touchdown#GoJacks🐰🏈 Jackrabbits lead 28-21 with 2:17 to play in 3Q pic.twitter.com/ex8vu3JU90 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) December 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Steelers have been closely linked to several of the top-rated quarterback prospects available in the 2022 draft. That includes Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who has been likened to former Steelers quarterback/wide receiver/running back Kordell Stewart. For one, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is said to “really want” the Liberty product. Multiple analysts also regard North Carolina’s Sam Howell as a “best fit” for the Steelers.

The team currently has three veteran quarterbacks under contract for 2022, including recently signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky and former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, a restricted free agent who recently re-upped for one more year. Also set to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2022 is longtime backup Mason Rudolph, who signed a one-year contract extension in April 2021 that keeps him with the club through the 2022 season.

