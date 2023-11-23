Steelers Among Favorites to Sign Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard

T

he Pittsburgh Steelers have been ravished with injuries in recent weeks, and suffered crushing blows to their linebacker unit. Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb are both on the IR with season-ending injuries. The Steelers have picked up the pieces with recent acquisitions and position shuffles. However, the Steelers are named favorites to land a former 3-time All-Pro free agent linebacker.

Shaquille Leonard was let go by the Indianapolis Colts after only appearing in 12 games over the last two seasons. He was putting things back together this year with 65 tackles across 9 games. Nevertheless, the Colts felt it best to release him.

Should the Steelers take a chance on Leonard with hopes that he can regain the standout form he’s only two years removed from?

Does Leonard’s Talent Outweigh His Recent Injuries?

Leonard missed 14 games last season due to back surgery and a host of other injuries that he fully recovered from. He has been active throughout the 2023 campaign. But, his injury history outside of that is pretty scant.

Leonard was known for wreaking havoc in the fumbles department. He led the league with 8 in 2021 and recorded over 100 total tackles in his first 4 seasons. Admittedly, Leonard has seen a decrease in sacks every year as a pro. Albeit, he still has quite a bit left in the tank based on what he’s presented on the field in this current campaign.

If he were on the Steelers right now, he’d be second behind Elandon Roberts in tackles and would help a defensive unit that doesn’t have a player with more than 2 FF on the year. Pro Football Focus has given Leonard a 64.4 run defense grade. He’s been better against the run than the pass and would help a Steelers front 7 that sports a 25.8% rushing 1st down percentage, which is 9th worst in the NFL.

Other Teams in Competition to Acquire Leonard Off of Waivers

Multiple reports cite the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles as expected players to try and land Leonard. Both teams are in a heated battle for supremacy in the notoriously competitive NFC East. The Eagles are defending NFC champions and sit comfortably at 9-1. Despite the pristine record, they have room to improve with both their run and pass defense.

The Cowboys (7-3) are nipping at the Eagles’ heels. They are stacked at linebacker with Markquese Bell, Damone Clark and Leighton van Der Esch all considered high-end players at the position. Leonard would make for a superb ancillary piece to their corp.

Wrap Up: Leonard Decision Will Depend on Money & Necessity

Leonard was in the midst of his 5-year, $98.5 million contract that he signed back in 2021 with the Colts. The Steelers could add him, though they have just under $3 million in available cap space which is the 4th-lowest availability among all franchises.

Roberts has continued to dominate at the line. The Steelers also featured inside linebacker Mykal Walker against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Additionally, LB Tariq Carpenter remains as an option on their practice squad.

Should the Steelers’ current stand-ins for Holcomb and Alexander fail to produce this coming Sunday, management would be wise to push the button on signing Leonard.