Steelers GM May Have Leaked Plans to Trade on Draft Day

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers be plotting a major move on draft day.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, April 25, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert hinted that Pittsburgh could be looking to move down — or move up — during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

That may not seem very noteworthy, except for the fact that Colbert outlined that the Steelers could move up as high as the No. 7 overall pick — a selection held by the New York Giants.

“We’ll guesstimate what it’ll cost to move from 20 to 7 and from 20 back down to 32,” Colbert said. “And you’re always making those assessments.”

While Colbert may just be guessing how high the Steelers could reasonably trade up to during the draft, it could also mean that Pittsburgh has had talks with the Giants about possibly trading up to the No. 7 pick.

It’s no secret that the Giants are a prime candidate to move down in the NFL draft. They hold two first-round picks (No. 5 and No. 7) and could be looking to add extra draft capital to fix the extra holes on their roster.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that multiple teams are looking to trade down in the first round of the draft.

“Multiple teams in the top half of the draft have inquired with others to try to trade back in the first round,” said Schefter. “So far, the interest in moving back in Thursday’s draft has greatly exceeded the interest in moving up.”

The Steelers Could Move Up to Draft Their Next QB

The Steelers could be interested in moving up from their No. 20 overall pick to select a quarterback. Pittsburgh’s biggest need is finding a franchise QB following the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.

Several teams that are picking ahead of the Steelers are in search of a quarterback. The Carolina Panthers (No. 6 pick), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 pick) Seattle Seahawks (the No. 9 pick) and the New Orleans Saints (No. 16 and No. 19 picks) are all possible teams that could select a QB before the Steelers.

If the Steelers were to pull off a deal for the No. 7 pick, they would leap every possible team considering a high draft pick on a quarterback, with the exception of the Panthers.

In a worst-case scenario, that would ensure the Steelers are able to pick the top — or the second quarterback — in the 2022 NFL draft.

Steelers Could Pick Either Willis or Pickett

There appear to be two favorites when it comes to a possible selection at quarterback for the Steelers. If you ask Todd McShay of ESPN, Pittsburgh is leaning towards Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

“Word is that the Steelers like Liberty’s Willis, so the question for Pittsburgh GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin: Can they pull a Bill Belichick and just hold tight for their guy?,” asks McShay.

However, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Steelers favor University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“As the draft nears, the momentum that swung Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty) up the board seems to be swinging back the other way,” said Miller on April 22. “In conversations with league sources this week, one told me that Pickett to the Steelers at No. 20 is the only Round 1 quarterback on which he would bet.”

Regardless of who the Steelers actually favor, they’ll likely be able to get one of those two quarterbacks if they trade up to the No. 7 overall draft pick.