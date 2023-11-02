Steelers Inactive at Deadline After Botched Jaylon Johnson Deal

The Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline came and went without the Pittsburgh Steelers making any deals.

News surfaced from ESPN’s Jeff Simon that Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had been dealt to Pittsburgh in exchange for two future draft picks. Shortly after, the deal fell through, leaving Johnson with the Bears until the end of the season.

Levi Wallace’s Injury Opened the Door for a Jaylon Johnson Trade

Johnson, 24, was the perfect insurance policy for Steelers corner Levi Wallace. The newly-demoted DB is on the last year of his 2-year, $8 million contract. He will have the option to return to Pittsburgh or seek greener pastures as an unrestricted free agent.

Joey Porter Jr. started in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Porter Jr. spelled for Wallace as the latter nurses an ankle injury. Consequently, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made Porter Jr.’s role with the starting 11 permanent. This gives Wallace more of a reason to exercise his options in the open market.

Porter Jr. will have to prove if he is ready to be a full-time starter or not. Judging from the 23-year-old’s body of work, he’s made big plays that have resonated with coach Tomlin and gone viral in the process. This includes his stop on Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. down the stretch of the Steelers’ 17-10 divisional win on Oct. 8.

Teresa Varsley of Steelers.com shared Porter Jr.’s comments on the promotion. He sounds ready to fill the shoes given to him:

“This is something I dealt with at Penn State my freshman year, having to take a step back after being the guy, being the main guy,” said Porter. “It was nothing new to me. I knew what I had to do, what I needed to work on, and just took accountability for what I needed to do.”

Too Many Mouths to Feed in the Secondary A Likely Cause for Pittsburgh’s Pause

Based on the structure of the failed Johnson deal, his arrival in Pittsburgh would have made him the fourth premier corner on the team. Someone’s snap count would have taken a hit in the process of time.

Johnson has already topped his previous career-high with 2 interceptions. He has also equalled his career-high with 1 forced fumble in his starting role. A shift in scenery with diminished opportunities carried the risk of causing a rift in within the franchise in the short-term.

The Steelers have the opportunity to make another play for Johnson once the season ends. Their secondary has made crucial plays that have heavily contributed to their 4-2 record.

The Steelers cannot afford to compromise taking away 1st Down opportunities in the air (81 passing 1st downs) and limiting quarterbacks to the 5th lowest completion percentage (60.1%) with an offense that has shown signs of greatness but is still a work in progress.

Other Trade Options The Steelers Chose to Pass On

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns was a desired trade target for several teams ahead of the deadline. The Steelers did not make a move for him. Burns has 5 sacks on the year and has played well for the Panthers, who he returned to after not being moved elsewhere.

A struggle for the Steelers has been the productivity of their tight ends. Las Vegas Raiders TE Austin Hooper was available for the Steelers to acquire. Hooper alone has gone for 118 receiving yards, only 34 fewer than Connor Hayward, Pay Freiermuth and Darnell Washington combined.

The Steelers decided not to bring in a pass-catcher that can help QB Kenny Pickett find first downs on third and manageable situations. All in all, the Steelers will continue with the roster they have and look to win the NFC North and contend for the Super Bowl.