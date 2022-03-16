Steelers Sign $16 Million Veteran Linebacker Following Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a veteran linebacker following his release from an AFC rival.

Just hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Myles Jack, their leading tackler from the 2021 season, the Steelers are signing him to a deal. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers are signing Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal.

“Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source,” says Schefter.

Jack had started for the Jaguars since he was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. Over the course of six seasons, Jack started 82 of his 88 appearances and missed just nine total games.

Jacksonville released Jack on Tuesday, March 15, in a move that will save them $8.35 million. He was due to earn $13.15 million in 2022, the third-highest cap figure on the team.

Although Jack racked up 108 tackles in 2021, the advanced analytics paint a different picture. According to Pro Football Focus, Jack posted a 37.7 defensive grade in 2021, one of the lowest marks of any linebacker in the NFL.

However, he’ll play in a more structured defensive system in Pittsburgh, flanked by reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

Steelers Sign Trubisky to 2-Year Deal

While Mitchell Trubisky may not be the big name Steelers fans dreamed about, he could enter the 2022 season as the team’s starter.

The former Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears quarterback agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers during the beginning of the legal tampering period of free agency on Monday, March 14.

Trubisky spent the previous season as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. Prior to that, Trubisky served as the Chicago Bears’ starter from 2017 until 2020, leading the franchise to a couple of playoff berths. He also notched a Pro Bowl selection following the 2018 season.

Despite his decent success as a starting QB, Trubisky never lived up to the hype of being a No. 2 overall selection. The 27-year-old also happened to be a member of the same draft class as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, making the Bears’ decision to select Trubisky look even worse.

Madden: Trubisky is Upgrade Over Rudolph

In spite of his middling success, Tribune Live’s Mark Madden believes that Trubisky is a sensible option for the Steelers as a bridge quarterback.

“Trubisky’s reported contract is for two years, $14.25 million with a bunch of incentives he probably won’t reach,” says Madden. “It’s a bridge contract. He’s a bridge quarterback. The Steelers are likely to get their long-term answer at the position in 2023, when the draft is awash with first-round QB talent.”

Madden goes on to mention how Trubisky is an upgrade over Ben Roethlisberger, who retired at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

“Trubisky has more mobility and a better deep arm,” Madden said of Trubisky compared to Roethlisberger. “He’ll be able to execute more components of offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s offense.”

Madden also stresses that Trubisky is an upgrade over Rudolph, who was projected to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback prior to his signing. Rudolph holds a 5-4-1 overall record as the Steelers’ starting QB.

“The Steelers already had a bridge quarterback in Mason Rudolph. He’s not as good as Trubisky, but it would be better to go 4-13 than 7-10,” remarks Madden.

Trubisky may not be a franchise quarterback, but he’s certainly capable of filling the role temporarily as the Steelers look to remain a contender.