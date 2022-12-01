Steelers a Sleeper to Sign Rival’s Star QB in 2023: Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers could emerge as an unlikely suitor for one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

As mentioned by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there will be a number of star quarterbacks potentially available this offseason. The most notable young quarterback entering free agency is none other than the Baltimore Ravens‘ Lamar Jackson.

While the Ravens have made it clear in their intentions to re-sign Jackson — they offered him a contract prior to the start of the season, only for him to reject it — there is still a chance he could bolt for another team. As Howe mentions in his piece, the Steelers could be one of those sleeper teams that offers Jackson the guaranteed money he desires.

“If a quarterback-desperate team steps up with a fully guaranteed $250 million contract, or at least 80 percent of that guaranteed, Jackson needs to entertain that offer,” says Howe. “Perhaps those teams could include the Jets, Colts, Steelers, Texans, Giants, Commanders, Falcons, Lions, Panthers or Saints. Don’t worry about the cap. If a team needs a franchise quarterback, they’ll find a way to make the money work.”

Steelers Already Committing to Pickett as Franchise QB

As it currently stands, the Steelers aren’t in the best salary cap shape entering the 2023 offseason. Pittsburgh currently has an estimated available cap space number of slightly under $7 million, according to Spotrac. However, as Howe notes, Pittsburgh could always restructure and shed contracts to make the numbers work.

The question is, if Jackson doesn’t re-sign with the Ravens, would Pittsburgh entertain the idea of pursuing the 25-year-old star?

The Steelers spent a 2022 first-round draft pick on Kenny Pickett and have gone all-in on the 24-year-old as the franchise quarterback this season. While Pickett hasn’t been overly impressive, he continues to show his growth with each passing week. He’s 2-1 in his last three starts and hasn’t thrown an interception in any of those games.

But there’s little doubt that there’s a major difference in talent between Pickett and Jackson. The Ravens quarterback is a former MVP and is one of the elite quarterbacks in the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson’s 85.5 offensive grade ranks sixth among all players at his position. Furthermore, his 92.4 running grade is the second-best among all quarterbacks.

Jackson Won’t Lack in Possible Suitors in 2023

There won’t be any shortage of suitors for Jackson. While Howe already mentioned 10 possible teams outside of the Ravens, playoff contenders such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who could be facing life without Tom Brady if he retires or leaves in free agency — could make a play for Jackson.

The question is, do the Ravens sign Jackson to a new contract, or slap him with a franchise tag?

Howe explains how an exclusive franchise tag would essentially eliminate the Steelers — or any other team — from signing Jackson.

“First, the Ravens could reach an extension with Jackson or give him the exclusive franchise tag (projected at approximately $45-46 million) to prevent him from speaking with other teams and making this a moot point,” says Howe. “This seems most likely.”

Meanwhile, a nonexclusive tag (projected somewhere north of $30 million) would give teams the ability to negotiate with Jackson. The Ravens would have the opportunity to match whatever is offered to Jackson and would be able to recoup two first-round draft picks in the process.

While Jackson could certainly be suiting up for another team in 2023, it seems unlikely the Steelers would give up on building around Pickett by offering Jackson a boatload of guaranteed money.

Keep in mind that Jackson previously turned down the Ravens’ offer of $250 million overall and $133 million guaranteed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted back in September.

Considering the amount of money it would take to lure Jackson, the idea of the Steelers signing the former MVP is more of a dream than anything else.