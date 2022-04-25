Steelers Urged to Trade for Versatile Young Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at a perfect replacement at wide receiver.

According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, the Steelers are a team that should attempt to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Laviska Shenault. The 23-year-old Shenault is on the verge of entering his third season after starting the past two years for the Jaguars.

Moton notes that Shenault could be the perfect replacement for the recently-departed Juju Smith-Schuster, especially considering their similar body frames. Shenault is 6-foot-1, 227 pounds while Smith-Schuster is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.

“Furthermore, Shenault profiles as an ideal replacement for Smith-Schuster, who lined up on the perimeter and in the slot for the Steelers and has a similar body type to the Jaguars wideout at 6’1″, 215 pounds,” explains Moton.

The Bleacher Report writer further reveals that the Steelers could acquire Shenault by offering their fourth-round draft pick (No. 138) in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Pittsburgh could take care of a moderate need at wide receiver with its fourth-round pick (No. 138), offering it to Jacksonville for Shenault, who can bring the possessive receiving qualities that Smith-Schuster provided to the team’s aerial attack over the past five years,” Moton details.

Steelers Currently Lacking Depth at Wide Receiver

The Steelers are suddenly lacking depth at wide receiver following the offseason departures for Smith-Schuster and James Washington. The projected replacement at slot receiver is Anthony Miller, who caught just six passes or 125 yards and a touchdown last season.

Miller does have a plethora of experience playing the slot — he played that role for the Chicago Bears from 2018 until 2020, seeing 93.3% of his snaps in the slot in 2020 — there’s no guarantee he’ll regain that form after turning in very little production during the 2021 season.

Shenault not only provides insurance for the Steelers, he’s arguably the better option at slot than Miller. Shenault posted a 63.7 offensive grade during the 2021 season and a 71.5 offensive grade during the 2020 season. Miller posted a 61.9 offensive grade last year and a 58.5 offensive grade in 2020.

His 67.6% catch rate over his first two seasons far exceeds Miller’s catch percentage of 61.7% over his first four seasons.

While Shenault did see a dip in play in his second year compared to the first — he had 10 drops, compared to just three in his first season — he remains a young receiver full of potential, especially when considering his size.

Why Steelers Could Use Shenault

As noted by Moton, Shenault can line up all over the offensive formation. Furthermore, his rookie production provides a glimpse as to what Shenault can provide moving forward.

“According to Pro Football Focus, Shenault ranked first and second among 2020 rookie wideouts in contested catches (13) and forced missed tackles (16), respectively,” says Moton.

Considering the Steelers’ uncertainty with their quarterback situation — Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both served as backups during the 2021 season — Pittsburgh needs all of the help they can get with their weapons surrounding the quarterback.

When factoring in Shenault’s upside, youth and versatility, the Steelers should very well make a play for the big wideout by offering a Day 3 pick to the Jaguars.