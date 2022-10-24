Steelers Veteran Predicted to Land ‘Major’ $30 Million Payday

One Pittsburgh Steelers veteran may soon be looking at a major payday.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton should earn a three-year, $30 million contract upon hitting free agency this offseason. The veteran cornerback is having a solid start to the season for a Pittsburgh defensive unit suddenly lacking in defensive firepower. Kay argues that Sutton’s solid development should earn him a solid annual salary average of $10 million per season.

“Sutton is conceding a career-low 53.6 percent completion rate when targeted and only giving up an average of 6.1 yards per target, down from 8.6 last year,” said Kay. “This development is reflected in his PFF mark, which is a solid 70.3 after five games. He did miss half of Week 5 after aggravating a hamstring injury—an issue that kept him off the field this past week—but the corner should return to a lineup that sorely needs him soon.”

Sutton Has Emerged as Steelers’ Best Cornerback

Assuming Kay’s prediction turns out to be true, Sutton would be the ninth highest-paid player on the Steelers during the 2023 season. As stressed by Kay, the 27-year-old cornerback has been a strong consistent presence on a Pittsburgh defensive unit suddenly lacking solid corners. Through the first six games of the season, Sutton ranks 31st among all qualifying cornerbacks in defensive grade.

By comparison, the Steelers’ next best corners — among full-time cornerbacks — are Arthur Maulet (56.7 defensive grade), Levi Wallace (54.9 defensive grade) and Ahkello Weatherspoon (51.5 defensive grade).

Sutton’s strong performance through the early portion of the season isn’t a mirage. It’s simply a continuation of his strong play from the past two seasons.

“Sutton capitalized on the long-awaited opportunity, finishing that season (2020) with 30 tackles, eight pass defenses, three forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a sack while playing 53 percent of the defensive snaps and earning a 68.6 PFF grade,” said Kay. “That showing earned him a two-year contract and a full-time starting role last year. While Sutton slightly regressed—he had 52 tackles, six pass defenses, a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble (61.9 PFF grade)—he was on the field for nearly every defensive snap.”

Considering the Steelers are lacking in viable corners, it’s a no-brainer for Pittsburgh to re-sign Sutton. In fact, if Sutton were to re-sign at $10 million per year, he would merely be the 20th highest-paid corner in the league.

Report: Steelers Unlikely to Trade Claypool

It looks like the Steelers aren’t moving Chase Claypool after all.

Just prior to Pittsburgh’s Week 7 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Steelers are not expected to trade their young receiver before the deadline on Nov. 1.

“Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be dealt, barring a shift,” reported Rapoport on Sunday, October 23.

Claypool has been a popular name in trade rumors due to his age — 24 years old — and the fact that he’s been off to a slow start this season. Through seven games, Claypool has just 23 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown. His projected end-of-season totals are 65 receptions for 638 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers are a massive decline from the 860 receiving yards he produced last year and the nine touchdowns he put up during his rookie campaign back in 2020.

However, despite Pittsburgh possessing two starting-caliber receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, it looks like the Steelers want to retain Claypool moving forward. As noted by Tribune Live’s Mark Madden, Pittsburgh wants a large trade package in any potential deal for Claypool, one that mirrors the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey deal from the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering the Panthers received four draft picks for McCaffrey, the Steelers aren’t going to find a similar trade package for Claypool.