Steelers Safety Follows in Le’Veon Bell’s Footsteps, Releases Music Video

Another Pittsburgh Steelers player is pursuing his musical dreams. This time it’s strong safety Terrell Edmunds, who will be entering his fourth season with the team in 2021.

Late last month, Terrell ‘Rell Money’ Edmunds released a music video for his song “We Ride,” which appears to have been filmed on Pittsburgh’s South Side. In the video, Edmunds is seen wearing a “434” gold chain, which may be a reference to the area code in the part of Virginia where Edmunds grew up.

Inevitable Comparisons to Le’Veon Bell

By releasing a music video, the 24-year-old safety and former first-round pick inevitably draws comparisons to ex-Steelers and New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, who will be playing in the Super Bowl this Sunday as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Bell’s songs have been panned—by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and music critics alike—Edmunds appears to be a lot more natural and comfortable in his musical skin. Edmunds also makes more judicious use of Auto-Tune (the widely utilized pitch correction and vocal effects technology), which Bell utilizes to the point of distraction.

If you’re curious about Edmunds’ musical efforts, you can watch the video for “We Ride” immediately below.

Terrell Edmunds’ Future with the Steelers

If you’re more interested in Edmunds’ football future, the main thing to remember is that the Steelers face an impending decision on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which the team must do by early May. (The Steelers have to make the same decision on starting free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also drafted in the first round in 2018.)

It’s likely that the Steelers will pick up the options on both players, as Fitzpatrick has been named first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, while Edmunds—who is known for his durability—is coming off his best season to date. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Edmunds as the 21st-best safety in the NFL in 2020.

If the Steelers do pick up Edmunds’ option, he would receive the average of the third-through 25th-highest 2021 salaries at the safety position. In the meantime, he stands to earn $1,938,789 in salary in 2021, with a salary cap number of $3,403,842.

In 2020, Edmunds had his most impactful season to date. While he had fewer tackles than in either of his first two years in the league, he authored career highs in interceptions (2) and passes defensed (8), while also adding one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

The Virginia native was the team’s first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 28 overall) out of Virginia Tech. Last month the Steelers signed his brother Trey, a fullback, to a Reserve/Future contract. Trey Edmunds had been waived by the team three days earlier after spending the latter part of the season on injured reserve.

