Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Shares Health Update Amid ‘Painful’ On-Air Struggles

After Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw labored his way through the Sept. 26, 2022, edition of the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, fans were quick to express concern about his performance — and his health.

“Terry Bradshaw does not look good. I hope he’s OK,” wrote one observer.

Terry Bradshaw does not look good. I hope he's ok. #foxnflsunday — Chad (@HaterSlayer) September 25, 2022

Another NFL fan focused on what he perceived as a precipitous decline in Bradshaw’s performance.

“It’s painful and kinda breaks my heart. Reminds me of Pat Summerall at the end,” he wrote, making reference to the legendary television sportscaster who died in 2013.

I can love Terry Bradshaw, but I can love Terry Bradshaw and still say it is time for him to turn game highlight narration over to someone else. It's painful and kinda breaks my heart. Reminds me of Pat Summerall at the end. — CD TundraVision (@TundraVision) September 25, 2022

In fact, at one point during last Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show, Bradshaw’s colleagues joked about him being out of breath, to which he replied: “I’ve only got one lung,” a comment that only added to the speculation about his well-being.

Terry Bradshaw: ‘I’ve Had 2 Bouts of Cancer’

In the days since, rumors have continued to swirl about the state of the former No. 1 overall pick’s health. That’s why Bradshaw elected to address his fans directly via Facebook Live.

Speaking from his new home in Saint Jo, Texas, Bradshaw said: “People are saying that I’m sick and I’m dying, okay, so let’s put that rumor to rest. I am not sick, I am not dying as I sit here and do this interview with you.”

But he went on to admit that he has faced significant health challenges.

“I’m not gonna deny I’ve had two bouts of cancer, one in November and a different one in March — two different cancers,” he began. “My first follow ups are coming in 40 days, or three weeks or something, so I will know how we’re doing.” But as of now, “the cancers are not there.”

Bradshaw: ‘I Have a Lung Issue from Surgery,’ Asthma

Bradshaw went on to address his issues on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, saying one of his challenges is that part of his face remains partially numb in the wake of treatment.

“I have a lung issue from surgery where a nerve was blocked and what is happening primarily now is asthma. When I get to California I have a hard time out there,” he said, presumably alluding to the smoggy air in Los Angeles.

“So, I have been dealing with a lot of stuff,” he admitted. “I don’t figure it’s anybody’s business and I’m not someone who wants to talk about it and have you out there going, ‘Woe is me, poor Terry.’ No, I hate that. I am just telling you to shut everybody up…. I don’t feel like I need to explain all this but I’m a little tired of the rumors, and I’m tired of people talking about me and I’m tired about people speculating I’m dying because I lose my breath on the FOX show.

But in light of his health challenges, it’s worth noting that Bradshaw recently began questioning how long he can continue to do live TV.

In a 2021 interview with Jesse Will of Men’s Journal, he said: “There’s a part of me that says, how long can you do television,” Bradshaw said, before engaging a little morbid humor.

“I am not through, I can tell you that. I live to entertain. Billy Graham said the minute you retire is the minute you start dying. I want to go on stage. What if I die on the Fox pregame show? I’d get the big numbers, right?”

As for his playing career, the Steelers made Bradshaw the No. 1 overall selection in the 1970 NFL Draft. He won four Super Bowls over the course of his 14-year career (1970-83). He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1989.