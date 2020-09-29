Steelers-Titans Game in Doubt After COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday, but the game is suddenly in doubt. This morning NFL Network reported that three Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, along with five other members of the organization.

The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

As a result, the Titans—as well as the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans in Minnesota this past weekend—have suspended all in-person club activities. The players and personnel will quarantine, and others who were in close contact with those who tested positive will have to test negative before they rejoin team activities.

The Titans have said they are closing their facilities until Saturday and they will continue preparing for the Steelers game remotely, which means they will be unable to practice.

The Titans will not be allowed in their building until Saturday. Everything will be done remotely.

This is going to be a big challenge for the organization and the league. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020

There is no word yet as to which Titans players and personnel tested positive.

In August, the NFL created an outside advisory committee to advise Commissioner Roger Goodell on issues related to COVID-19, a committee that includes Troy Polamalu.

Steelers Reaction

Meanwhile, the Steelers released a statement in response to the news, which said:

“We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Titans. We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise. We will provide more information when available.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a press conference scheduled for Noon Eastern on Wednesday, but that has been postponed until later in the day.

#Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin's press conference scheduled for Noon has been postponed until later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 29, 2020

Alternatives if the Steelers-Titans Game is Postponed

If Sunday’s game is postponed, the league could conceivably make alterations to the schedule in Weeks Seven and Eight to make up the game. The Steelers play at Baltimore in Week Seven while the Titans have a bye. Meanwhile, the Ravens and Steelers have Week Eight byes. The NFL could conceivably move the Steelers-Titans game to Week Seven and the Steelers-Ravens game to Week Eight, in which case Baltimore would get its bye in Week Seven.

The league might also postpone Sunday’s game until Monday night, to give all parties more time to determine whether the Steelers-Titans game to go forward—and to give the Titans more time to prepare.

The Steelers-Titans game was expected to be the first Titans game in which fans were allowed to return to Nissan Stadium.

