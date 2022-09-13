Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Addresses Growing ‘Speculation’ on T.J. Watt Injury

The NFL world has been waiting since the final moments of the Sept. 11 regulation for an official update on T.J. Watt. It was expected that would come via Mike Tomlin’s weekly press conference on Sept. 13.

Watt was doing what he does best — rushing the quarterback — when the play resulted in what’s thought to be a torn pectoral. Watt was also called for illegal use of hands, which led to a new set of downs and, ultimately, a touchdown from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase.

After an MRI on Monday, Sept. 12, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Watt will seek second and third opinions. While that typically indicates the initial results were not favorable, more tests are part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and seeking further opinions is not unusual.

Steelers’ Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt will get second and third medical opinions about his torn pec Tuesday, per sources. If doctors determine that Watt needs surgery, his season likely would be over; if he doesn’t need surgery, he could possibly return in six weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

In typical Tomlin fashion, he kept things close to the vest, and his comments on Watt did not provide any more clarity. Though there’s optimism it wasn’t a full tear, it’s likely we won’t know for certain until the end of the week. He’s been around the block more than once and knows exactly how to work the media to reveal as little as possible.

Whether accurate or not, it appears the updates we have from NFL media are all we have to go by — which is more than Tomlin will reveal.

Though it’s been speculated for days Watt suffered a torn pec, Tomlin wouldn’t even confirm that, nor speak on the nature of the injury.

“Even though there might be speculation out there, I can definitively say that T.J. [Watt] won’t play this week, but I won’t make any commitments beyond that,” Tomlin told Steelers media.

It comes as no surprise that Watt will not play versus the New England Patriots in Week 2. Tomlin is in no hurry to make any definitive statements regarding the extent of the injury or Watt’s timeline for return.

“We’re not in a hurry to gather information too quickly,” he said. “We’ll see how his body responds, we’ll get second and third opinions and at the end of the week or at some point will do what’s appropriate.”

Steelers Linebacker Help

It seems that the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out some pass-rushers on Sept. 13, but Mike Tomlin explained that it would only be for help in practice. He wouldn’t say whether it’ll lead to participation.

Malik Reed, signed by the Steelers on Aug. 30, is next on the depth chart. It’s expected he’ll fill in during T.J. Watt’s absence, along with newly-signed Jamir Jones. But it’ll certainly take an Army to even come close to replacing Watt’s game-changing domination.