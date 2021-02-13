Steelers Set to Hire New Defensive Backs Coach: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin may be about to put the finishing touches on the 2021 edition of his coaching staff. According to a report from Matt Zenitz, senior SEC football reporter for AL.com, the Steelers “are expected to hire Houston cornerbacks coach Grady Brown to work with their defensive back group.”

Source: The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire Houston cornerbacks coach Grady Brown to work with their defensive back group. Coaching veteran who has also been a defensive backs coach at schools such as South Carolina and Louisville. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2021

Notably, Brown had only been in his job with the University of Houston since … earlier this month.

Source: Houston is expected to hire McNeese State defensive coordinator Grady Brown as cornerbacks coach — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 3, 2021

In fact, his hiring was announced by Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen just five days ago.

Grady Brown Has Been a College Coaching Vagabond

It seems that Brown has been all over the college coaching landscape over the course of the past two decades.

In 2020 he was the defensive coordinator at McNeese State in Louisiana. In 2019 he was at Old Dominion in Virginia as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. In 2018 he was at Louisville serving as recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach. In 2017 he coached the safeties at Alabama State. In 2016 he was the defensive coordinator at Birmingham Southern.

Prior to that he spent four years coaching the defensive backs at the University of South Carolina (2012-15), and before that he was with Southern Mississippi for a year. He has also been at LSU, where he was the defensive quality control coach in 2009, and at Texas Southern, where he coached the safeties in 2008.

Before that he spent six years coaching the secondary at Alabama State (2002-07), just after getting his college coaching career started as outside linebackers coach for Alabama A&M (his alma mater). That’s the same the school that produced Steelers Hall of Fame wide receiver/Steelers minority owner John Stallworth.

Brown has also been a part of two minority NFL coaching internships, one with the Seattle Seahawks and the other with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Tomlin’s 2021 Staff Now Complete?

With the reported addition of Brown, it appears that Tomlin has put the finishing touches on the newest edition of his coaching staff.

In recent weeks the Steelers have added Mike Sullivan as quarterbacks coach and former Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Chris Morgan, who will be the assistant offensive line coach under Adrian Klemm.

Tomlin has also promoted former quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator and hired Alfredo Roberts to replace the recently-retired James Daniel as the team’s tight ends coach.

But losing Brown to the black & gold is yet another aggravation for Dana Holgorsen, who has had trouble filling his cornerbacks coach position, which was vacated on Jan. 8th when Zac Etheridge left to take the same position at Auburn. In fact, Holgorsen’s previous hire, Jay Valai, lasted just 12 days in the role before taking a job with the Philadelphia Eagles … and then quickly moving on to join Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Also Read:

• Steelers Insider Offers Update on Status of Ben Roethlisberger Meeting

• Trump Impeachment Attorney Conflates Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

• T.J. Watt Recruits J.J. Watt to Steelers with Suggestive Tweet

• Steelers’ Alan Faneca Names the Toughest, Smartest Players He Faced

• UFA Free Agent Offensive Tackle Predicted to Return to Steelers

