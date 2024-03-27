Tomlin, Harbaugh React to Patrick Queen Joining Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ headlining move on defense during 2024 free agency is also the latest storyline in the team’s long rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not often a player signs with a divisional rival in free agency, but former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen did just that when he signed a three-year contract with the Steelers on March 15.

During league meetings in Orlando on March 25, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh lamented losing Queen in free agency within the AFC North.

“Patrick’s a great player, a great guy,” Harbaugh said, via the Ravens’ YouTube page. “I love Patrick Queen. He’s one of my all-time favorite people. We’re gonna be friends forever. I’ll give him a hug, I guess, before the game, and I’ll root for him except for then.”

Queen was a first-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2020. The team declined his fifth-year option ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Queen was selected for the Pro Bowl and finished the season with 133 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Mike Tomlin Anticipating ‘Exciting Marriage’ With Patrick Queen

The Steelers expect Queen to be a staple within an inside linebacker group that has dealt with inconsistency for several seasons.

Even after general manager Omar Khan forced complete turnover within the team’s inside linebacker room ahead of the 2023 season, injury kept Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander out for large portions of the year.

In four seasons with the Ravens, Queen never missed a game. That was one of the things that made the 24-year-old attractive to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

“Pat’s a unique guy in that he has youth and experience,” Tomlin said, via the team’s YouTube page. “Obviously, we’re extremely familiar with him and his skillset, talent level. Excited about it. He’s an all-situations guy. He’s good versus the run. He’s good in coverage. He’s a good blitzer.”

Harbaugh confirmed that’s the type of player the Steelers are getting in Queen.

“He’ll bring a great football player, great attitude, great work ethic, everything he brought to us,” Harbaugh said. “Big fan of Pat Queen’s.”

Queen Plans to Embrace the Villain Role

Queen doesn’t plan to hold back when he plays with the Steelers against his former team.

In his introductory press conference with the Steelers on March 15, Queen was asked if it will be strange to see the Ravens twice a year.

“It’s gonna be weird, but I mean, I want to be that villain. I want to be that guy. I’m looking to do some stuff to them,” Queen said, via the team’s YouTube page.

Queen’s departure to an AFC North rival and his commentary also seemed to stir up some emotion among Ravens fans.

In an X post on March 16, Queen posted “Honestly bruh y’all can stfu now. It’s not even that deep for us players until game week and y’all can’t understand the fact it wasn’t up to me. I gave y’all everything I had now when it’s time for me to do what I need y’all hurt bout everything I say. Go touch some grass and fill the void in y’all life. To ones still showing love even with the switch this not to y’all.”