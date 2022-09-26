Proposed Trade Sends Steelers QB to AFC Foe

As Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season closes on Sept. 26, one team could be without its starting quarterback for a significant amount of time.

On the final play in the New England Patriots‘ 36-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Mac Jones reached for his left ankle after a hit from defender Calais Campbell. The result of the play was an interception and what was believed to be a high ankle sprain. Sept. 25 tests confirmed the injury was not season-ending, per a source of ESPN.

Here's the Mac Jones injury… Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Sept. 26 tests confirmed Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain.

Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Though no timetable has been given, high ankle sprains typically take six weeks to heal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a position to help out an old foe should it come calling.

Steelers’ Mason Rudolph to Patriots Amid Mac Jones Injury?

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has been riding the pine behind backup Kenny Pickett since the start of the regular season.

Most of Steelers Nation agrees that Rudolph never proved to be of starting caliber when given the chance, but he deserves better than third-string — in a different uniform.

With Mac Jones out for an extended period, the New England Patriots could be putting out feelers for quarterback depth. Behind Jones is journeyman Brian Hoyer and rookie backup Bailey Zappe.

It might be considered a knee-jerk reaction by New England to trade a mid-round 2023 draft pick for Rudolph, but perhaps it would be a wise move. Rudolph has won games in relief of Ben Roethlisberger, and the Patriots can’t be very comfortable with Zappe being called upon should Hoyer sustain an injury or perform poorly.

The NFL’s QB carousel may start spinning a bit faster. Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen got banged-up Sunday. Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston played hurt. Already, Dak Prescott and Trey Lance have gone down. Backups, be ready. by @robmaaddi https://t.co/sIAN3DAQ6m — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) September 26, 2022

Mason Rudolph Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky at the onset of free agency in March 2022. A month later, the team selected Kenny Pickett with their first pick of the NFL draft. The writing was on the wall for Pittsburgh’s veteran Mason Rudolph, and immediate talk of unloading him circulated.

Nothing viable surfaced until mid-August when 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Filliponi reported that a former NFL general manager said the Detroit Lions were interested in trading for Rudolph.

Shortly after, Steelers general manager Omar Khan quashed any rumors. “We really like our room,” Khan said on the All Things Covered podcast. “We have three starter-capable guys in that room between Mitch and Mason and Kenny. We feel there is a bright future for us with respect to that position, but time will tell. There’s still a lot of football.”

The Steelers are all-too-familiar with how quickly the need for a third quarterback can come into play. In 2019, Pittsburgh traded third-stringer Joshua Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars days before the start of the season. But only having two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster left them in a lurch. When Ben Roethlisberger was placed on injured reserve and Rudolph was concussed versus the Baltimore Ravens, they were forced to promote Devlin “Duck” Hodges off the practice squad.

And we can’t forget the 2004 season. Third on Pittsburgh’s depth chart was a fresh-faced rookie quarterback by the name of Ben Roethlisberger. Tommy Maddox injured his elbow and backup Charlie Batch his knee versus the Ravens in Week 2. Roethlisberger was forced into action and never looked back.

Given those 2019 and 2004 incidents, the Steelers will likely hold onto Mason Rudolph. Unless, of course, the New England Patriots present them with an offer they can’t refuse.