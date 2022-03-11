Tampa Bay Bandits Draft 2 Ex-Steelers in USFL Supplemental

On February 23, 2022, Tampa Bay Bandits head coach Todd Haley was reunited with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers when the Bandits selected Rogers in the 13th round of the USFL Draft. On March 10, the former Steelers offensive coordinator (2012-17) added two more ex-Steelers players to the Bandits’ roster, with the additions coming via the USFL’s 10-round supplemental draft.

Travis Feeney is a Former Steelers Sixth-Round Pick

That includes outside linebacker Travis Feeney, 29, who was a sixth-round selection of the Steelers in the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 220 overall) out of the University of Washington. Feeney—6-foot-4 and 230 pounds—was drafted into the NFL on the strength of his 4.5 40-yard dash time, as well as the production he exhibited during his final collegiate season, when he recorded 56 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, as per gohuskies.com.

But Feeney struggled to make the transition to the NFL game. After failing to make Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster out of training camp, he earned a spot on the Steelers’ practice squad. In December 2016, the Saints signed him off said practice squad, but he never appeared in a game for New Orleans and was waived in June 2017—the last time he had a place on an NFL roster.

Feeney went on to play for the San Diego Fleet of the AAF in 2019 and subsequently signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. Now he gets a chance to resurrect his professional football career under the watchful eye of the aforementioned Haley, who was named head coach of the Tampa Bay Bandits on January 6, 2022. Feeney was selected in the eighth round of the USFL Supplemental Draft (No. 59 overall).

The Bandits have selected OLB Travis Feeney! #BanditBall 🌴 pic.twitter.com/6ULTpOecVF — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) March 11, 2022

Jarron Jones Was a First-Round Pick in the USFL Supplemental Draft

Also drafted by the Tampa Bay Bandits on Thursday March 10 was former Steelers offensive tackle Jarron Jones, who was selected in the first-round (No. 7 overall).

Welcome to the Bandits! 💪 Tampa Bay has selected OT Jarron Jones in the #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/A9UCfXa86V — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) March 11, 2022

Jones originally came into the NFL with the New York Giants, signing as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame product went on to spend time on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions. He also got a look-see from the Buffalo Bills in 2019 before signing with the Steelers in April 2020. After failing to make the 53-man roster he was added to Pittsburgh’s practice squad, where he continued to try to make the transition from college defensive tackle to professional offensive tackle.

The Steelers gave Jones more than enough time to make an impression, as it didn’t part ways with him until July 20, 2021, when he was waived to make room for former Dallas Cowboys tackle Chaz Green.

Jarron Jones’ Brother Made Pittsburgh’s Roster in 2021

Notably, Jarron’s younger brother Jamir was signed by the Steelers on April 7, 2021, after being discovered at Notre Dame’s 2021 Pro Day. Jamir Jones went on to beat out 2021 sixth-round pick Quincy Roche for one of the Steelers’ backup outside linebacker spots, allowing him to leave behind his retail job with Champs Sports.

But in late September 2021, Jamir Jones was waived in favor of former MVFC Defensive Player of the Year Derrek Tuszka. The promising young linebacker landed on his feet, though, as the Los Angeles Rams claimed him on waivers. In his Rams debut he produced a viral-worthy splash play on special teams that is now known as the “double punt” block. He went on to earn a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

