Steelers Lose Top Free Agent Target to $50M Guarantee From Bears: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a linebacker-sized problem and one of the men projected to solve it is off the market. The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills first-rounder Tremaine Edmunds, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, March 13.
The Bears wasted no time in hammering out a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. The guaranteed portion, 69 percent of its overall value, is the largest four-year contract for an inside linebacker in NFL history, per Rapoport. Edmunds is expected to sign once free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15.
The Steelers have two free agents at inside linebacker — Devin Bush and Robert Spillane — who will hit the market on Wednesday. With Myles Jack the only likely remaining starter from the unit, Edmunds was a very attractive player who would’ve served Pittsburgh’s needs to a T.