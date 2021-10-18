Troy Polamalu Arranged a Steelers Trade During Halftime Celebration [LOOK]

Troy Polamalu made a Seattle Seahawks fan an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Walking off the field following the halftime ceremony celebrating Pittsburgh Steelers alumni, Polamalu spotted a Seahawks fan in the stands. During the encounter, Polamalu motioned to the fan to remove his jersey and exchange it for a Terrible Towel. The fan, of course, obliged. When Polamalu asks you to do something, you just do it. No questions.

The Seahawks lost to the Steelers in dramatic fashion, but the fan walked away a winner. Although he traded his $100 jersey for a $5 Terrible Towel, it was Troy Polamalu’s Terrible Towel — and that makes it priceless.

.@tpolamalu just made a Seahawks fan trade in his jersey for a Terrible Towel 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PmmZ8zRHMr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2021

Star-Studded Weekend

The Steelers honored their members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 during halftime, with head coach Bill Cowher, guard Alan Faneca, safety Donnie Shell and Polamalu receiving their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, and the late Bill Nunn posthumously honored.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who’s been through plenty of Hall of Fame/Alumni Weekend events during his 15-year tenure with Pittsburgh, said it was great to get the win in front of legends.

“A big congratulations to our Hall of Fame honorees that got recognized tonight, and a hearty welcome to the alumni that had an opportunity to be in attendance,” said Tomlin in his October 17 postgame press conference. “It’s an honor to perform for those guys and put together a winning performance.”