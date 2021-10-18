Troy Polamalu Arranged a Steelers Trade During Halftime Celebration [LOOK]

Troy Polamalu made a Seattle Seahawks fan an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Walking off the field following the halftime ceremony celebrating Pittsburgh Steelers alumni, Polamalu spotted a Seahawks fan in the stands. During the encounter, Polamalu motioned to the fan to remove his jersey and exchange it for a Terrible Towel. The fan, of course, obliged. When Polamalu asks you to do something, you just do it. No questions.
The Seahawks lost to the Steelers in dramatic fashion, but the fan walked away a winner. Although he traded his $100 jersey for a $5 Terrible Towel, it was Troy Polamalu’s Terrible Towel — and that makes it priceless.
Star-Studded Weekend
The Steelers honored their members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 during halftime, with head coach Bill Cowher, guard Alan Faneca, safety Donnie Shell and Polamalu receiving their Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence, and the late Bill Nunn posthumously honored.
ALL the latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who’s been through plenty of Hall of Fame/Alumni Weekend events during his 15-year tenure with Pittsburgh, said it was great to get the win in front of legends.
“A big congratulations to our Hall of Fame honorees that got recognized tonight, and a hearty welcome to the alumni that had an opportunity to be in attendance,” said Tomlin in his October 17 postgame press conference. “It’s an honor to perform for those guys and put together a winning performance.”
“We’ve got so much respect for the standards that have been set here by those that have come before us. We don’t run away from it; we run to it, we embrace it, and it was great to have a really competitive team victory with those men in attendance.”
Unimpressive Dub
With injured Seattle’s stars Russell Wilson and Chris Carson both out, the Steelers Week 6 matchup had all the makings of a perfect situation: Take care of business and show the 31 other teams what they’re really made of — in front of a national audience.
Well… the Steelers did do that — only it was in an unimpressive way. Instead of showing they were underestimated through five weeks, they showed they’re not much of a threat.
Pittsburgh pitched a first-half shutout and went into the locker room at halftime up by two touchdowns. No one knows what transpired in that locker room except for the team and the walls, but the Steelers fell flat in the second half.
Seattle’s game plan in the first two quarters earned a big, fat zero on the scoreboard. Subsequently, most teams will adjust and perhaps try a different approach in the final 30 minutes. That’s what the Seahawks did and it nearly won them the game. A defense that was previously sliced and diced held the Steelers without a touchdown.
Had it not been for the heroics of linebacker T.J. Watt stripping quarterback Geno Smith of the ball, Pittsburgh could easily be heading into their bye week with a losing record.