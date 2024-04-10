Two Projected Early-Round Offensive Linemen Visit Steelers: Report

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson was in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 10 for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

The team also hosted Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher for a pre-draft visit on the same day.

Powers-Johnson is the consensus top center in the draft, while Fisher is projected to go later on the second day.

Powers-Johnson Would Fill Imminent Need for Steelers

The Steelers have kept any interest in Powers-Johnson close to the vest, despite remaining without a starting center headed into the draft on April 25.

According to Sports Illustrated, the team did not meet with him at the NFL Combine and only sent offensive line coach Pat Meyers to Powers-Johnson’s pro day.

Still, considering the team’s vacancy at the position, it’s reasonable to assume they are seriously considering drafting a starting center this year.

On February 23, the team released Mason Cole, who started at center in Pittsburgh for two seasons. Cole remains a free agent.

Nate Herbig, who is listed as a guard but served as Cole’s back-up, remains on the roster.

Recent draft projections place Powers-Johnson later in the first round. ESPN reports intrigue among scouts is lessening and he’s unlikely to go in the top 25.

However, others point to the Steelers draft position with the 20th pick. Combined with the Steelers’ need at center, they feel Powers-Johnson could be a simple and effective solution in Pittsburgh.

On April 8, NFL.com writer Adam Rank predicted the Steelers will select Powers-Johnson and believes it could lay the foundation for the success of quarterback Justin Fields.

“When pondering teams that could take a center in the first round, the Steelers top the list,” Rank wrote. “I mean, that would be so on brand for you, Pittsburgh. Not to mention, Justin Fields always suffered in Chicago because there was a turnstile at the pivot. Get this right, and my guy Justin can be great for you. I really feel that.”

The 6’3, 328 pound prospect only became a full-time starter for Oregon in 2023, but ended the year winning the Rimington Award for the best center in college football.

Fisher is an Experienced Option at Tackle

A five-star recruit out of high school, Fisher was the first player in program history to start at left tackle for Notre Dame as a true freshman.

An early-season meniscus injury kept him out for most his freshman season in 2021. It opened the door for projected top 10 pick Joe Alt at left tackle.

Fisher spent the rest of his career at right tackle where he started 25 games for the Fighting Irish.

The Steelers had some movement at right tackle throughout the 2023 season .

Chukwuma Okorafor began the season at right tackle, but was benched in favor of rookie first round pick Broderick Jones in the middle of the season.

The Steelers released Okorafor on February 12. He signed with the New England Patriots on March 11.

Though Jones is likely better suited as a left tackle, Dan Moore Jr. started all 16 regular season games at the position for the Steelers in 2023.