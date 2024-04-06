NFL Insider Suggests Steelers Still in Play for Veteran Free Agent WR

If Pittsburgh Steelers fans have learned anything this offseason with the team’s major changes at quarterback, never say never. That’s essentially what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler argued the situation is with the Steelers and wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

The Steelers have not agreed to a contract with Boyd despite mutual interest from both parties this offseason. But Fowler reported on April 5 Pittsburgh may yet make one final offer to the veteran receiver.

“Several teams have remained interested over the last month or so, but it’s a situation where he’s probably going to wait until after the draft,” Fowler said of Boyd during NFL Live. “Be that May 2 option for a team that doesn’t fill their need in the draft over the first few days.

“Certainly, Pittsburgh kid. Grew up there. Steelers have a need. They haven’t made, really, a hard offer for him yet. Maybe they’ll do that.”

A Clairton, PA native and Pitt football alum, Boyd has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He posted 67 catches for 667 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns last season.

Could the Steelers Still Sign WR Tyler Boyd?

As Fowler mentioned, the Steelers need a starting wide receiver which should make the team interested in Boyd. George Pickens is the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s current roster who posted more than 209 receiving yards last season.

The Steelers signed Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins after trading Diontae Johnson during the first week of free agency. But Jefferson and Watkins combined for just 351 receiving yards last season. Boyd has posted at least 650 yards every year since 2018.

Boyd lined up for about 81% of his offensive snaps in the slot last season. In a perfect world, the Steelers will target a receiver on one of the first two days of the draft and still sign Boyd. That will allow the veteran receiver to primarily play in the slot.

But Boyd is experienced and versatile enough that he could also play outside if need be. So, with Boyd added to the roster, the Steelers would be less dependent on needing a rookie receiver to immediate start.

The Bengals drafted Boyd in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He reached the 1,000 receiving yard plateau in 2018 and 2019. Boyd also accumulated more than 800 receiving yards during 2020 and 2021.

Last season, Boyd’s yardage, yards per catch average and touchdowns were the lowest of his career since 2017 when he played only 10 games. But as a No. 2 or 3 receiver in Pittsburgh’s offense, Boyd could be a valuable contributor on a short deal.

Steelers ‘Long Shot’ to Sign Boyd: Report

Fowler’s report should give Steelers fans hope that the team could still bring home the Clairton product. However, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly isn’t as optimistic.

“I would say that it would be a long shot, at best, that the two sides come together,” Kaboly wrote in an April 2 mailbag column. “From what I have been told, Boyd was extremely interested in Pittsburgh at the beginning of the free agency process, but the offer wasn’t something he was comfortable with.

“Boyd has at least had preliminary interest from the Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Lions and 49ers. I am pretty sure the ship with the Steelers has sailed.”

93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Steelers offered Boyd a 2-year contract in the range of $10 million. According to Spotrac, that’s a low-ball offer for the veteran receiver.

Spotrac projected Boyd’s market value to be about $26 million on a 3-year deal, giving him an average annual salary of roughly $8.7 million.

Based on Kaboly’s reporting, the Steelers appear to be holding firm with their lower offer. But according to Fowler, the Steelers could always reconsider the offer if the draft doesn’t pan out as they wish at receiver.