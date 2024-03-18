Steelers ‘Not 100% On Board’ With Signing Veteran Rival WR: Report

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd appears to be an obvious fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He possesses the versatility to play in the slot and outside as the team’s No. 2 receiver. Boyd is also a Pittsburgh native who has expressed wanting to return to his hometown.

But The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported that not everyone in the Steelers organization is convinced they should sign the veteran receiver.

“Some people (not all) inside Steelers not 100% on board with signing Tyler Boyd,” Kaboly wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There is still time to work things and everything is still on the table but it doesn’t appear anywhere close to a sure thing like it appeared to be a week ago at this time.”

Kaboly’s tweet came a day after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers scheduled a visit with fellow free agent wideout Mike Williams.

Boyd posted 513 receptions, 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Bengals. During 2023, he had 67 catches for 667 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Playing at Pitt from 2013-15, Boyd caught 254 passes for 3,361 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Panthers. He also played football at Clairton High School in the Pittsburgh area.