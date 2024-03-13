Steelers Urged to Trade for $60 Million WR to Replace Diontae Johnson

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off free agency by getting themselves the quarterback upgrade they needed and signing Russell Wilson.

That move combined with the next big move they made on offense could make one of Wilson’s former teammates a potential target for the Steelers.

The Steelers traded Dionte Johnson this week, which has created a need for the team to go out and get a WR2 to replace him.

They have been linked with plenty of veteran options since the trade was made. However, the answer for them could be a player Wilson is very familiar with.

Steelers Nation’s Christopher Barbre thinks the Steelers should be looking at Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton as a trade candidate.

Sutton’s Steady Play for the Broncos

Not much has been consistent for Sutton and the Broncos since they drafted him back in 2018.

They have cycled through quarterbacks and are on their fourth head coach during that time.

That hasn’t prevented Sutton from performing.

Despite consistently playing in a bad offense, Sutton has topped 700 yards in five of his six NFL seasons. The one year that he didn’t was because he tore his ACL in Week 1.

His peak came in 2019 when he earned a Pro Bowl nod after making 72 catches for 1112 yards and 6 touchdowns.

He hasn’t been able to reach that level since as the team has gone through a series of offensive issues, but he has been the team’s top option at receiver and a solid asset year after year.

Now Sutton could be a good option for a team that is looking to bring an end to their own recent problems on offense.

The Steelers’ New Need at WR

Throughout the offseason, there has seemed to be a lingering possibility that the Steelers could end up targeting a wide receiver.

The team didn’t have a reliable third option at the position as Allen Robinson struggled and he was one of the team’s top cut candidates entering the offseason.

Now he has been released and the slot is definitely a spot the team will look to address.

There is also a new need at receiver.

With Johnson gone, the team needs to find somebody to play on the outside with George Pickens.

Wilson is going to need receivers he can depend on if he is going to bounce back from his disappointing run with the Broncos.

The team can look to the draft, but the moves they’re making this offseason appear geared toward winning now.

That could mean they’ll be looking for a veteran to take on the role and Sutton is a good fit for the job.

Having him in Pittsburgh could help Wilson settle in with his new team.

He has also posted numbers similar to Johnson throughout his career.

Sutton is a dependable producer and veteran presence that Pickens can learn from.

He would come with a big cap hit, but he’d be worth it if he can help Wilson get back on track and his contract is very cuttable in 2025 if things don’t work out.

Sutton has frequently been rumored as a trade candidate for the Broncos in recent years and the Steelers make sense as a team that could finally make the rumors a reality.